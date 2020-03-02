[fifty-cent’s-finishing-new-pop-smoke-album:-“tell-roddy-ricch-i’m-searching-for-him”]

As noticed on SOHH.com – stick to @sohh @sohhdotcom

A new Pop Smoke album is coming. New York rapper 50 Cent has introduced strategies to government create a posthumous studio release in the late rap artist’s honor.

Major Information

On Sunday, Fif relied on his social media webpages to crack the enormous information. 50 disclosed he would not only government deliver but complete up a Pop Smoke album.

Large-Vital Information

The rap superstar now has guest functions on his thoughts. Fif publicly disclosed his desire in adding rap newcomer Roddy Ricch to the challenge.

“Tell Roddy Ricch I’m hunting for him, I have to have him on Pop album.”

Hold out, There is Additional

The LOX‘s Jadakiss recently mirrored on Pop’s brief-lived existence. The Major Apple rap veteran spoke on how turning out to be productive built Smoke a concentrate on.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CdES_QfUCEg?feature=oembed" title="Jadakiss On Pop Smoke's Death & The Loss Of More Young Artist In The Last Year Than His Whole Career" width="1200"></noscript>

Just before You Go

In late February, 50 reacted to Pop’s address of his unforgettable “Many Men” basic. The Device manager shared his frustrations with the 20-yr-old’s dying.