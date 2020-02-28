fifty-foot-tunnel-uncovered-crossing-border-amongst-mexico-and-arizona

KABC
By
ABC7.com employees
Mexican authorities identified a 50-foot long tunnel between the condition of Sonora and Arizona.
The entrance was found in the Mexican border town of Nogales.
Authorities are investigating the situation.
Tunnels are frequently utilized by drug traffickers and immigrant smugglers in an attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border undetected.
Report a correction or typo
Relevant matters:
arizonamexicomexicosmugglingborder patrolhuman smugglingborder crisisdrugs
- Share
- Tweet
Copyright © 2020 KABC-Tv. All Legal rights Reserved.