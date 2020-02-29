fifty six-12 months-aged guy killed in incident on Highway 36 in Maplewood – Up Information Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Facts) – A 56-calendar year-previous guy died Friday in an accident on Freeway 36.

In accordance to investigators, a 2003 Ford Target was hit by a van and was strike by the rear. The Concentration then missing handle and rolled, landing on its roof in the proper lane of the road.

%MINIFYHTML05c7363f11f07b149c583e71d1555a2011% %MINIFYHTML05c7363f11f07b149c583e71d1555a2012%

The incident happened near the intersection of the street with Arcade Road in Maplewood.

The murdered driver was determined as J. Buyamah Cooke of Oakdale.