Fight between stepfather and stepson leads to gunshot wounds and arrest

Trestan Louis coats

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Department investigators say a fight between a stepfather and a stepson ended in one man getting a shot in the leg and the other put in jail for attempted murder.

According to an official report, the incident occurred on Monday when 27-year-old Trestan Louis Coats went into a house on Monroe Avenue, hoping to protect his younger brother from someone who had beaten him.

Officers say when they got to the house they found Coats’ stepfather, who was hit by a shot on his left leg.

The injury was not life threatening and Coats’ stepfather was treated at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

While the investigators spoke to the wounded and other witnesses, they put together a report of what had happened.

They learned that Coats and at least two other men started beating Coats’ stepfather when he got home.

But his stepfather picked up a knife and used it to repel it and eventually lead it out of the house.

When Coats’ stepfather was standing in the door of the house, Coats was allegedly standing on the street, pulling out a pistol and shooting his stepfather, hitting him in the leg.

Investigators checked Coats’ criminal background and found that he was convicted of illegally using a gun in 2017 and was not legally authorized to own a gun.

Coats was arrested on Thursday and charged at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with second-degree attempted murder, simple battery, and possession of a firearm.