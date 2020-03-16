Fighters Foo Fighters lay 25-year-old jubilee wagon

Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will postpone its 25-year jubilee wagon, while the US continues to struggle with the coronavirus.

Rock giants have announced plans last month to mark the milestone, having gone to the same stop as their first US tour in 1995.

Movies “Van Tour” were shown groups that “have seen some of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat and Smara floated in the van Dodge all those years ago.”

Now they have confirmed that the performances put on ice until the pandemic coronavirus is completed.

“Hi, this is Dave Remember me guy who would not even put off the show when my damn leg fell off.?” – wrote frontman Dave Grohl. “Well … to play at a concert with a sock filled up broken bones – is one thing, but playing in the show, when your health and safety in jeopardy – more.

“We ebatsa, we love you guys. So let’s do it right and shit rain check. The album is done, and it’s a killer. Light and scene are in trucks, ready to go. The second, which we are waiting ahead, we come to shit as always. I promise. “

Grohl said: “Now go wash your hands, Dave.”.

Check the following dates below. Details about past dates can be found above in the message.

April

12 Sunday – PHOENIX, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Tuesday 14 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Santa Ana Star Center

Thursday 16 – Oklahoma CITY, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

18 Saturday – WICHITA, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

20 Monday – KNOXVILLE, TN, Thompson Arena Buling

May

10 Sunday – Green BAY, WI, Resch Center

12 Tuesday – GRAND RAPIDS, MI, Van Andel Arena

Thursday 14 – CINCINNATI, OH, Heritage Bank Center

18 Monday – CLEVELAND, Oh, Rocket Mortgage Arena

Wed. 20 – HAMILTON, ON, FirstOntario Center

This occurs after Grohl recently confirmed that the new Foo Fighters album is finished.

“We have just finished recording”, – he said. “Some of these songs, the best of them happen in 45 minutes And then there are other songs -. There are new music, I’m working 25 years for the first time I tried to do it in his basement in Seattle..”

Earlier frontman teased that the next 2017 “, the” Concrete and gold “will be” a wonderful country. “

Since karanavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, New York Mayor Bill de Blazio also ordered the closure of all theaters, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters.

Mayor de Blazio confirmed that the executive order will come into force on Tuesday and called the disease “unprecedented threat”.

After the proclamation of de Blazio, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garsetsi also confirmed that at the present time in the city will be closed movie theaters, concert halls and bars.

Yesterday evening, the leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the global karanavirusa.