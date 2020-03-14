Fights, thefts, arguments like towels mania towels across the globe

Society is apparently crumbling around us, and toilet paper is in place. Really.

Because? Has the production of toilet paper been reduced? No. Are we running out of trees? No, no

Coronavirus is largely a respiratory illness. But that hasn’t stopped a collective freakout from the need for clean funds.

This morning, a man stumbled upon an ABC 13 news outlet outside a Texas H-E-B store. Reporter Miya Shay was in the midst of a report when the man approached and shouted, “It’s your fault that people run away here.”

I’m going to assume that guy dropped a bunch of F-bombs on me this morning because his wife sent him toilet paper too soon. # jobhazard # Coronavirus # COVID19 is serious. We are not beating. # abc13 https://t.co/fWUjPZUbWc pic.twitter.com/9zMhcP46xp

– Miya Shay (@ ABC13Miya) March 13, 2020

“You are all to blame,” he said.

“Uh, you’re here at 6am,” replied a crew member.

After dropping several F-bombs, the man called the media crew “the crust of the earth.”

“I don’t even blame the Chinese. I don’t blame them at all. They did everything right. He said that all of you are conditioning things,” he said.

Man’s criticism comes as the shelves around the world are running out of toilet paper.

The view is similar to many in America:

#panicbuying canned food and toilet paper almost gone. Do you know what it all provided? Soap and cleaning supplies😭 pic.twitter.com/VkAocgmay0

– Haylee⁷ is (watching bts) ON (@ Taelxve2) on March 13, 2020

In Denmark, the pandemonium appeared as a sale on Black Friday:

A video from #Denmark ἟, people started preparing actions.

– COVID-19 News (@ COVID_19_News) March 12, 2020

In Canada, a buyer told CTV he was grateful to get his hands on toilet paper and use it to change drinks:

Dave London curbed the crowds at Costco and became the face of the toilet paper movement. #Langford (sound) pic.twitter.com/J6mxBeUoY7

– Jordan Cunningham (@CTVNewsJordan) March 6, 2020

“I don’t know we’ll do it for that,” he said. “But now that I have the toilet paper bottom, my family will be safe.

“When we go to the redemption system, which is coming very soon, I think my toilet paper can be traded for alcohol, which I think is more important.” He didn’t seem to joke.

In Britain, women struck in a food corridor:

When your usual @woolworths grocery store turns into a toilet paper, fight in the aisle of the supermarket. Yikes. The #coronavirus #toiletpaperpanic has taken a whole new level. pic.twitter.com/aKJ283I20C

– Adella Beaini (@adellabeaini) March 7, 2020

“Get off me!” one shouts. “I just want a package!”

Elsewhere in the U.S., shoppers pulled a bare trowel in seconds, such as piranhas in a cow’s casing:

In the meantime at Costco, pic.twitter.com/GfqEJkgSbb

– London & U.K Crime .. (@CrimeLdn) March 10, 2020

Two women argued over a pack of toilet paper. The video shows an older woman trying to blow the other:

People should stop this toilet paper shit. There is enough toilet paper for anyone of this forgotten God to flow in space. pic.twitter.com/s2m9k8ttrb

– Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) March 13, 2020

In Australia, News.com.au posted a time-lapse video of a horde of shoppers walking down the aisle:

CCTV has revealed the craziness of the #toiletpaperapocalypse. pic.twitter.com/3Jr587tMVW

– news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) March 10, 2020

In Hong Kong, “thieves carrying knives” stole 600 rolls from outside a supermarket:

The knife-thieves have stolen 600 rolls of toilet paper outside a Hong Kong supermarket. Theft is in short supply of basic necessities caused by the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/OF81oZXgpT #coronavirus # 7NEWS pic.twitter.com/jImX5voEzC

– 7NEWS Sydney (@ 7NewsSydney) February 18, 2020

7News reported that the theft “was due to a shortage of basic needs caused by the coronavirus outbreak.”

Maybe all of this could be avoided if we only took the advice of singer Sheryl Crow. The Guardian reported in 2007:

The singer made a statement in an article to the Huffington Post to help promote his Stop Global Warming College Tour, an 11-date tour that explains the dangers of global warming for Americans. Accompanied by Laurie David, activist and wife of comedian Larry David, the couple have been crossing the country on a biodiesel-powered bus that spreads the future about bathroom hygiene.

According to Crow’s new structures, the average person should use “only one square per bath visit, except, of course, on those occasions where two to three might be required.” No details were provided as to the exact nature of these “upsetting occasions”, although “we are hard-working people who can make it work,” he insists.

Kyle Olson is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @ KyleOlson4.