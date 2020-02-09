Figure skaters take part in the 2020 Iowa Winter Games

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – From basketball to table tennis and athletics to figure skating, athletes from all states in Eastern Iowa met this weekend for the 2020 Winter Games in Iowa.

This year, 4,000 athletes have participated in 25 sports within two months. Today competitions took place around the Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.

The figure skating competition took place in the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. In the meantime, a table tennis competition was held in Iowa City.

If you’ve never heard of the Iowa Games, think of amateur Olympics with talent from across the state and even from the area, said director Katie Kramer.

“It’s great fun because there are so many different age groups,” said Kramer. “So you’ve started little, you know, and then you can see what you can do as you get older, and then you can still come out and keep up.” “

In these games you can see all ages and skill levels. It is not only for professional athletes or children, but is open to everyone.

Gena McCullough started skating after years of taking her daughters to competitions that are now college and now skate with Quad Cities’ Figure Skating Club.

“I started skating with them and I’m here today to take part in competitions,” said McCullough.

McCullough has been on the ice for the Winter Games for 10 years and encourages others to do the same, even if they have no prior knowledge.

“As an adult who started out as an adult, it’s more about improving your skills and confidence and being able to skate in front of people. It’s also great practice,” said McCullough.

Today 88 figure skaters fought for bronze, silver and gold medals. Among them were the fifth graders Hope and Isaac. Both have been attending the Iowa Games winter events for years.

Iowa Winter Games – figure skating

Whether basketball, table tennis, athletics or figure skating – this weekend athletes from across the state met for the Iowa Winter Games 2020 in Eastern Iowa. Why this year is particularly exciting for athletes at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Posted by KWWL on Sunday February 9th, 2020

“They won’t be rude to you or as if you were going to lose. If you don’t get first place, everything will be fine,” said Hope.

This year, however, the skates are a bit higher.

“The special thing about this game is that it is part of a qualifying tournament for the State Games of America,” said Kramer.

This is where the best athletes from the 33 states, who take part with their own state game, meet for a national competition.

After submitting a bid, Iowa was selected for the first time to host the competition in Des Moines next year.

That said, some of today’s competitors could end up in national competition next year.

At the end of January, 14 different competitions took place in Duqubue.