file-store-day-2020:-one-off-u2,-david-bowie-and-manic-street-preachers-war-kid-releases-introduced

Particular one-off releases from U2, David Bowie and Manic Avenue Preachers have been introduced for Record Retail outlet Day 2020 in association with War Kid.

The trio of releases has been verified right now (March four) to accompany the news that War Child will be the official charity companion for RSD 2020.

These a few exclusive and restricted-version releases from U2, Bowie and Manic Street Preachers will only be offered in participating RSD retailers on April 18, with £1 from every device sold heading to War Kid. Proceeds are expected to exceed £10,000.

You can see the specifics of 3 War Boy or girl-affiliated releases for RSD 2020 under.

David Bowie – ‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’ – CD & LP



‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’, which has hardly ever been readily available on file, will be unveiled in limited portions on LP and CD for Record Retail store Day on April 18. The protect art for the album will element a portrait of David by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996.



‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’ is a nine-observe largely acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York all through rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Yard. The BBC broadcast the session the following calendar year, on Bowie’s 50th birthday on January 8, 1997, by Mary Anne Hobbs.

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Done & Dusted’ – LP



This really minimal version 12” characteristics mixes of the tracks ‘La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh)’ and ‘Roses In The Hospital’, taken from the band’s next album ‘Gold Against The Soul’ which was introduced in June 1993. Mixes by London club scene heroes The Chemical Brothers and dance songs icon Ashley Beedle had been vintage reworkings of the tracks. The artwork for this launch is encouraged by a club promo 12” released in 1994 named ‘Done and Dusted’ (The Chemical Brothers had been then recognised as the Dust Brothers).

U2 – ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’



‘11 O’Clock Tick Tock’ was recorded with producer Martin Hannett in Dublin’s Windmill Lane Studios in 1980. At first produced in May that year, the music was U2’s initial single on Island Documents. This 40th anniversary version features the comprehensive size model of ’11 O’Clock Tick Tock’ and the authentic 7” b-aspect ‘Touch’, in addition two previously unreleased stay recordings from the band’s display at the Marquee in London in September 1980 – ‘Touch’ and ‘Twilight’.



12” Info: four-observe 12” EP, reduce at 45 rpm, pressed on 180gsm transparent blue vinyl, total color gatefold outer sleeve, photo gallery on internal gatefold.

The comprehensive record of releases for File Shop Day 2020 will be announced tomorrow (March five) at 6pm.