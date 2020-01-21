Fill the “cheer” hole in your heart with the equally addictive “Last Chance U” series

When Cheer catapulted into my world, I was thrilled. I’m not a covert college cheerleader, I just knew the documentary series was a spiritual successor to Last Chance U, which I think is the best show Netflix has ever produced. For four seasons, two at East Mississippi Community College and two at Kansas Independence Community College, I was shaken by the stories of disturbed athletes who were given the last chance to improve their college careers. It’s exciting.

Like Cheer, Last Chance U doesn’t expect any prior knowledge from the audience (after seeing both shows, I still couldn’t tell the difference between a full-full and a fullback). Instead, the documentaries deal with strong archetypes – the psychotically motivated trainer, the star with incredible talents and demons that have to be complained of every season. Starting from these personalities, broader race and class issues are worked out that portray college football as an imperfect escape from the destructive realities of the outside world (during the director Greg Whiteley touches the financial barriers associated with applause and conservative Christian coaching Monica AldamaI would like Cheer, as the guardian of her gay athletes, to stay a little longer in these stories.

What feels different is the weight of failure. College-level cheerleading as the pinnacle of sport: Navarro College athletes are expected to win another national championship before plunging into the outside world – or returning to the cheerleading industry as a coach themselves.

The student athletes in Last Chance U have not even reached the peak of their discipline. Most are just fighting for the chance to be admitted (or re-admitted) to a Division 1 school, with the goal of admitting 1.6% of elite college footballers to the NFL each year. This only increases the stake: Losing U at Last Chance doesn’t just mean losing reputation. It feels like separating a lifeline, a career, the vanishingly slim chance of getting yourself and your communities out of the dire circumstances.

This is not to say that Cheer doesn’t affect his stars’ suffering. It is and they do it. Whiteley told The Wrap that Navarro College students are “the toughest athletes I’ve ever shot” and I tend to believe him. But it is devastating to watch the Last Chance U stars work so hard that they don’t shine anymore.

Last Chance U is on Netflix right now. If you didn’t understand it, I think it’s pretty good.

