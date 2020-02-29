[film-critiquing-iranian-death-penalty-wins-berlin’s-golden-bear]



Baran Rasoulof and producers Kaveh Farnam and Farzad Pak settle for the Golden Bear for Most effective Film for “There Is No Evil” during the awards ceremony at the 70th Berlinale Intercontinental Movie Pageant in Berlin, Germany, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) – A study of funds punishment filmed in solution in defiance of Iranian federal government censorship by director Mohammad Rasoulof gained the Berlin Movie Festival’s Golden Bear Award, jury president Jeremy Irons mentioned on Saturday.

Rasoulof, whose “There Is No Evil” explores the effect of capital punishment on 4 people lined up to carry out executions and the ethical alternatives they make, was not authorized to leave the nation to obtain the award. His daughter Baran, who also starred in the film, collected the award on his behalf.

“I’m really confused and joyful about this award but at the very same time I’m unfortunate mainly because this is for a film-maker who could not be in this article tonight, so on behalf of all the workforce I say: ‘This is for him’,” she reported.

