Film industry estimated to lose $ 20 billion in fear of coronavirus – Up News Info

Earlier this month, there was a cascade of renowned artists, film and music and film festivals canceled as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, or more specifically, COVID-19.

For example, the Cannes Film Festival President issued a statement claiming they were monitoring the situation and would cancel the event if deemed necessary.

Coachella is rumored to be doing the same, following the cancellation of the South By Southwest Film Festival and several others. It means that coronavirus has had a massive impact all over the world, especially in the economy.

The entertainment and film business is no different. No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond franchise with Daniel Craig as lead actor, was also delayed until November of this year. The same was done for Fast and Furious 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, coronavirus is likely to cause a revenue loss of about $ 20 billion. Exit claims the loss of profits and revenue will be “unlike anything the movie business does,”; has ever seen, “with cancellations of some of the most anticipated films, including those of Disney Mulan

After Donald Trump announced he was enforcing a travel ban in Europe that has been heavily affected by the virus, Disney had to scrap its plans to promote Mulan So far, the movie business has taken a hit of about $ 7 billion, according to exit.

Assuming the spread of coronavirus continues to affect markets the same way it does for the rest of March, April and May, the estimated losses will be around $ 10 billion. It was also reported earlier this month that the temporary postponement of the other James Bond movie will cost the studio about $ 30m.

Followers of coronavirus know that this has led to the closure of many cinemas around the world, especially China, which is extremely important to Hollywood and studios. If studios continue to release films as originally planned, they face massive loss.

