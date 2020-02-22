[film-magic:-spanish-la-vista-potato-chip-income-increase-on-korean-movie-cameo]



Owner Cesar Bonilla, 87, seems at potato chip creation throughout an job interview with Reuters within his Bonilla a la Vista manufacturing facility in Arteixo, around Coruna, Spain February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

February 22, 2020

By Catherine MacDonald and Silvio Castellanos

ARTEIXO, Spain (Reuters) – Cesar Bonilla is still baffled by a surge in demand from customers for the canned potato chips manufactured by his firm in northwestern Spain after they appeared in award-successful Korean film “Parasite”.

The motion picture this thirty day period turned the to start with non-English language film to gain an Oscar in the Most effective Photograph class and the 87-12 months-previous Bonilla is grateful to its director Bong Joon-ho.

“I’d say to him a thousand thanks and I have tears in my eyes when I imagine about it,” Bonilla told Reuters whilst seeing a clip from the dark comedy in which the scheming Kim loved ones feasts on food items and consume at the house of their loaded employers.

“It was a thriller how this movie showed this can of Bonilla a La Vista, built with so substantially passion and hope, and then the film obtained so distinguished. My hope has been fulfilled,” Bonilla included

Parasite also snapped up awards for the Very best Director, Most effective Initial Screenplay and Most effective Intercontinental Aspect just after previous year turning out to be the first South Korean movie to win the Palme d’Or in Cannes.

Bonilla’s loved ones-run company’s on the net income in Spain surged 150% and distributors have been escalating orders at residence and abroad. Four more workers have been employed, including to around 100 staff members.

“Now that we are advertising a whole lot with all this effect, we hired persons because normally we just cannot cope,” Bonilla claimed.

The organization tends to make 540 tonnes of crisps for each year, exporting 60 tonnes to 20 nations around the world. South Korea, where by the crisps ended up common with high-end individuals long ahead of the movie’s release, accounts for the bulk of exports, about 40 tonnes.

Cesar’s father Salvador commenced the organization in 1932 marketing from a sector stand. A former navy sailor, he modeled the company’s title on his normal reply to a obligation officer: “Bonilla listed here!”

Cesar commenced offering the merchandise, fried and canned by his mom, on a motorbike in 1950 and later made the decision to open up a good factory, sticking to tins as his main trademark packaging simply because they preserved the taste so nicely.

Purchasers and friends alerted the firm just after viewing the exclusive can on the significant screen.

“We never ever assumed we could get this considerably with a can of crisps. It moves me a good deal as it should move anybody realizing that you are making a little something that receives so a lot acceptance. Would make me proud,” Bonilla explained.

(Crafting by Andrei Khalip, modifying by Ed Osmond)