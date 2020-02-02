Film “Minari” with Han Ye Ri, Steven Yeun and Yoon Yeo Jung wins 2 prizes at Sundance Film Festival 2020

Hollywood film “Minari” starring Korean stars has won two awards at the Sundance Film Festival 2020!

The Sundance 2020 film festival was held in Park City, Utah on February 1 (local time). The results were obtained after a screening and a review of 128 feature films and 74 short films for ten days since the festival opened on January 23. Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri and Yoon Yeo jung from “Minari” attended the ceremony. “Minari” won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Public Prize.

The American film by director and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung takes place in the 1980s and tells the story of a 7-year-old Korean-American boy named David. His whole life changes when his father moves the family to rural Arkansas to start a farm, and the film is presented as a “charming and unexpected interpretation of the American dream”.

The Washington Post said that “Minari” is without a doubt the best work of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “adding that it was a masterpiece that brought the stories to life. immigrants and family drama with its exquisite sweetness and simple beauty.The WRAP, The Playlist and Indiewire also hailed the film as one of the greatest films of 2020.

Congratulations to the “Minari” team!

