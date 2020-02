Is it just me or does the title of Daniel Roher’s rockumentary “Once Were being Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” reek of egomania? As any admirer appreciates, it was normally just “The Band.” No “Robbie Robertson and The Band.” No question he wrote most of the hits and played the meanest rock/blues guitar this facet of Eric Clapton, but as the title also implies, Robertson was just one particular of 5 fellas who contributed similarly in creating “The Band” […]