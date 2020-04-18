Film School: Immerse yourself in the Channel’s Columbia Noir series

The Woman Of Shanghai (1947)

Orson Welles direct and star; that should convince everyone. Add Rita Hayworth, the incredible and surreal visual effects, the Everett Sloane, and the hallway mirrors, and what you get is a classic more than worthy of its status. An Irish sailor (Welles, in the movie adaptation) is wrapped up in a faked-murder plot that, of the genre, only works for did not fix it. How, why does this look so good? This is Welles, the inner brain of it all quickly pushing outside – and so does the film, which expands beyond its usual tone to, at one point, one of the court’s best performances, and soon melts into a beautiful, crash-bang finale full of incredible self-deprecation, with lies, with truth the truth about those we believe in even ourselves. Talk about overweight women.

In The Lonely Place (1950)

Most famous people did not count it, didn’t they? This movie – which features two of the best-known actors Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame has promised to feature in the film, with direction from former story-hopper Nicholas Ray – is for me the best movie money in this product. It’s a tight and unexpected twist on Dorothy P. Hughes’s 1947 novel, in which Bogart plays Dix Steele (not laugh), a former spy who gets wrapped up in a murder of the girl he had seen with the night before.

The film really isn’t as murderous as the character in Dix himself, with his heartbreak and indomitable anger. You’d like to believe he didn’t; so far as the film presented it last night, it has not done so. But when it falls to Laurel Gray (Grahame), who is new in his path, the prospect of their romance is eclipsed by the mystery of the film’s main character – clearly about Dix’s character, and his potential. It’s a great movie, in the end, one that raises all kinds of questions about male anger, the many stereotypes of artists, and Hollywood mores. A masterpiece.

Rifles (1952)

A temporary warrior of the tight, this marvel is played by Arthur Franz, who from the beginning was regarded as a social problem: a man who hates and does not harm a woman mother. But it’s clear and negative that the film makes it look like a “problem,” like a patient in need of a safety net – that affects us all. the – which surprised him. This is a movie on the road, with a good understanding of the viewers; it is a comedy because of the multicultural people’s liking it is a critique of the ways in which the police department can’t help them.

There is a continuation of interest. The Sniper was directed by Edward Dmytryk, one of the “Hollywood Ten” of the McCarthy Era. He testified, names were dropped, was in captivity, and then came back as a remastered version of the movie’s non-release budget across Columbia – including this movie. This time, Menjou, one of the largest Red-Baiters in the city. The Sniper is an ice-cold, intriguing undercurrent of that nature.

The Great Heat (1953)

Glenn Ford and Gloria Grahame and the moral and easy joke of Fritz Lang: you were selfish if you asked for more. The Big Air is amazing. After the horrific incident, a police officer (Ford) jumps to earth crime and happens again – even almost as much as the girlfriend of a community nurse ( Grahame), who, in the crime world is crowded. , becomes the heart scapegoat for that vanity. The Heat has gained power and drama from the very beginning as a direct connection – between the seeker of a love life at home, for example, and the world in which he goes to work . The mood of some here is as sharp as it is unseen.

. (tagsThis movie) hollywood