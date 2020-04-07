Final episode finale episode 2, episode 13: date of Zeke’s death, Cal’s deadly act, someone dies

The more we see these three figures, the less we understand. And it was the one thing that caught our heads – and maybe our hair – “Manehoa” he wrapped up his second season.

Worse yet, NBC still has to update the show. With the world of parks around the world, many of the shows are in a strange state of fate. With the current era of turmoil, many networks are shifting their legal strategies and directing them to new episodes, which may be good or bad news for “Manifest.”

Although it wasn’t nearly as much of a response as it was last season, Sophomore comics remain a strong draw for the network, often triumphant in childhood. . It is also a good idea for a viewing pause, often a queue for network scenes in that metric, as viewers and all of their audiences are aligned and aligned.

We keep our fingers crossed and remain hopeful that the network will continue to continue its story following the season finale that presented the conclusions and festivities. In addition, the consistency and quality of the performances have improved this season. Their myths are starting to flourish and they are making progress today.

In addition, the “Date of Death” is certainly an encouragement for viewers to see what the author has provided for the 828ers. We have seen what happens to the truck driver who died, and this week we have seen Zeke wonderfully come up with his own “Date of Death”. Can this be stopped? Does Saanvi’s research have the answer, or does it stay on the call?

Before we can answer the question, we should quickly review the events that led to them. All of these performances are lively. Cal is kidnapped and Michaela tries to keep an eye on Jared, his role as cop and law enforcement by manipulating and obtaining meth to restore the trio’s shadow.

Jared found out about it and signed up for help. From there Ben was involved because he was involved in other ways. Oh, and Grace is threatening everyone because by insinuating that her son is in danger. Everything is packed? Oh, Zeke is a good man who loves everyone and just wants to do good.

And he does, risking his own death by partnering with Michaela and Ben to try and save Cal if anything goes wrong. Suddenly they were seen driving back and forth through the jungle to save people.

After the last snowstorm clash that saw the trio of shades with Cal in the middle of a large lake with Zeke gathered from one side and Ben and Michaela from the other, The shadows abruptly and Cal crosses the ice. Zeke, being selfless and crazy, jumped right in, despite the fact that the cold water might end him.

He held on for a long time to save Cal and died in Michaela’s arms. And that’s when it all started!

Have we talked to Saanvi? Lord, Saanvi, what’s wrong with you? What will happen to you? Oh, we’ll get to it all. We have so many questions!

Where is the shadow?

Cal came out of the water, Zeke came out of the water – after briefly catching the man called Jace. No one else came out. In fact, when Jared dragged the lake the next day, there was no body there. So where did he go? Or did it encourage some people or energy? Do they disappear as these travelers do, meaning they can return to one point at a different time?

Are the opponents of the shade?

Granted, we cannot identify these individuals. They were the first Calling Cal they had, they were investigating their abduction almost two years later? They teared up Adrian in the yard, scared him, they scared Cal in his room and then they were a trio of meth farmers? Surely there are more of them? Or maybe they were just ordinary people, like the 828ers, and nothing happened to them either. Could it be that the disappearance beneath the lake makes them unique?

If so, Jace’s scolding of Michaela was pointless. What if they came back in a different way, following their own call and vision? Are the forces opposing both sides and these trio are people on both sides? But even then, they didn’t just sound like crazy to their heads during Cal’s kidnapping. If that’s all it is, we have a lot of questions about adoption.

What was the shine?

It’s kind of ironic about the producer not to tell Zeke what happened to him. Instead, we saw Michaela, Ben, and Cal watch as a glowing light appeared from Zeke and then suddenly the snow fell and he was all right? So what’s that shine? Is it the same glacier that points to a disappearing sign in the first place? Is Cal (really) a real answer to Cal’s selfless behavior even during his time of Death? Did he conquer Death Day by saving Cal, or did he do so in his pre-Callings career?

Does the 828ers need to be restored?

Moreover, why Zeke is still dead, that means he has not yet won the date of his death. If Griffin had no douchesnozzle and was able to beat the date of his death, would he have to sink first and then live again? Should the passengers have died but were killed in the plane to survive? Because if the plane really does blow, if Ben doesn’t see it, it might be a song for them to explode in a fiery blast and come back to life.

Will Zeke still get the call?

Now that Zeke has passed his death date, will he still receive a call? Is he still part of this returning elite club? Or he may be completely new and different. Maybe he’ll get anything beyond Callings now except for death? We still do not know if Grace’s call stayed with the baby’s birth – or if the baby was involved with them – so we do not know if they left when someone encountered them. It would be interesting for Zeke to have a different relationship today and the power of the universe.

What happens now that the dead are great?

Remember when we told about Saanvi. Well, didn’t you expect it? She went rogue twice with a well-known attempt to see what fall Mrs. did not show and killed Major. Now, it is the Messiah who knocked on the antidote crowd to try to get him from Saanvi, but Saanvi keeps raising him to death for answers. How did he experience such despair?

And now it looks like he was completely cut off by Major’s death, what’s happening now? Besides, in his absence, who would go up to do this work. Saanvi claims that Vance is alive and that he and his wife are in danger, but not Saanvi himself. And now, surely there will be a terrible turnaround in this. That is, of course, if the Mayor dies. We saw him fall, but he was gone? Can someone turn around and save her for a second?

Are there really no patients?

One of the great things Saanvi told her before her death (?) Was that there was no medication. Oh really? If so, how can we explain that Saanvi’s treatment prevented him from taking Callings, as well as other serious side effects. It is also true that the Mexicans did not have any health benefits, but would rather return to these mutations and pursue them for government.

So this genetic material that can be censored and remedied in a medical manner, or something as trivial as the light of Zeke or whatever — is thought to be revealed, or may contain genetic information or another unknown?

What is this explosive plane called?

It will go on forever and Ben will lead a passenger, find an “old” one for Michaela’s wedding, save Cal and it will be over. What does this plane crash call? Even after all was said and done, and while keeping his new baby, Ben called Calling again. This time around, there was a reinforcement of the piece of aircraft as it collapsed. Is this what Ben calls the Air Force? If so, how did they do all this? This is the greatest call in history?

What about 828 flights to the sea?

The biggest question of the night, though, was how did a fisherman board a plane from an 828-seat flight from the bottom of the ocean when the plane hit the ground? Is that why he blows, because he can’t be in two places at once? Does this mean that the whole plane is at the bottom of the ocean?

Does this mean that passengers are under them too? Are all their bodies in the sea? Or did it disappear before boarding the plane? After all, how real is the plane on the sea and the one that is flying over it? Or did the plane disappear or split in two? Or maybe the return flight was an original release, which crashed into the sea when everyone in the boat collapsed.

Perhaps disappearing from the plane as the shadow of the trio from the lake also disappeared, Zeke disappeared from the cave and Griffin from the truck. And yet, is there any suggestion that Griffin’s truck also disappeared during the four days he was gone, or did he just want to see? Did the plane disappear, or the passenger or both?

If his body was on the floor, what would the passengers be like today? Does this mean that Zeke’s body should have been in a cave, since it was not found, suggesting that the bodies were not even built into the sea, so they were just like planes. So two flights but maybe one in each passerby?

So a lot of unanswered questions, NBC! You know what to do.

