Final grades for Tom Brady, Stephon Gilmore and more

A blistering start made way for an acid finish. That is the easiest way to say it.

The Patriots now have a week to process that fact and their 2019 campaign as a whole. How it ended, why it ended and who played the best and worst along the way. And after careful assessment, we have done the same.

These are the figures per position for the Pats ’2019 campaign:

QUARTERBACKS: C-plus

A tough year for Tom.

Brady booked his lowest completion rate since 2013, his worst Pro Football Focus player since 2009, his least touchdowns since 2006 and his lowest yards-per-attempt average since 2002. For the third consecutive year he was the most inaccurate in the second half of the season. That is Father time that is gaining ground.

Of course the circumstances were far from ideal. But in the end, when Brady’s recipients were the healthiest and most experienced in the Wild Card game, and his attacking line almost flawlessly protected him, the Titans won with a game plan built on reclining and allowing the passing attack of the Pats to implode . Brady’s couple mandatory.

His best years are behind him. This year Brady was closer to an average quarterback than a top 10 passer. He was a victim of his own high standard and past success. Those are facts, and that’s OK. Life goes on.

RUNNING BACK: C-plus

There are a number of ways to illustrate that the second year of Sony Michel was a disappointment. This is perhaps the best: Rex Burkhead, when

healthy, turned out to be the best pats to fall back.

In year 2, Michel remained a non-factor in the passing game. His 3.7 meters per carry ended last among Patriot who ran ridges that saw more than four carry’s. His inability to create yards outside of hollow hasty lanes can be a permanent problem. He walked towards the end of his most difficult and decisive, positive sign. The Pats just needed more from their top back.

But enough of the negative. James White finished second in receptions and receiving yards among all Patriots for the second consecutive year. He received a fixed diet from double teams as the season progressed. He is just as reliable as a player in the team.

Burkhead has since become a legitimate threat. He was responsible for the longest period of the year, the game-winning touchdown of the Pats against Buffalo and caused a shocking and hasty threat from the rear. Brandon Bolden also rushed for three touchdowns and 4.5 yards per attempt.

WIDE RECIPIENTS: C-minus

Without Julian Edelman’s career year, the wideouts would be by far the most disappointing position of the season. The pats

investments in Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon only resulted in distraction and disappointment.

N’Keal Harry was not part of the crime unless he was forced to feed. Non-deployed rookie Jakobi Meyers cooled down considerably after a scorching hot summer. Phillip Dorsett did the same after the season opener, which ultimately accounted for 24% of its receiving yards for the year. Mohamed Sanu was a slow shell of his own after his high ankle sprain in Philadelphia.

Two weeks earlier, in Baltimore, Sanu received ten catches. He had 15 for the rest of the season.

At least there was Edelman. Fighting debilitating shoulder, knee and rib injuries, he gathered 100 receptions, a career-high 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Tight end: D

This was a failure of the front office as well as the tight ends themselves. The position was a black hole.

None of Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse or Ryan Izzo are players of the caliber. Izzo started four games out of necessity and didn’t play after week 6. Watson did his best when he was 39 years old. LaCosse was injured, then healthy and ineffective. Nothing was good enough.

Combined, they did not match the receiving statistics that Rob Gronkowski placed in his last season: 47 catches, 682 yards and three touchdowns. The plan to replace Gronk was just as bad as the performance.

ATTACKING LINE: B

It took a while, but in the end this group behaved to its standard.

Isaiah Wynn’s return from the injured reserve gave the Pats the complete line they needed. He and Joe Thuney were one of the best pass-protecting left duos in the competition. Meanwhile, Thuney made the All-Pro second team and surrendered to one bag the entire season. Ted Karras did well enough in the middle instead of David Andrews and improved all year round.

Shaq Mason overcame a slow start to drag people around again in the run game on the right guard. He was head to head with Thuney for the best O-lineman of the team during the last few games. Marcus Cannon, 31, seems to have a steady decline in career, but still produced an above-average season around some terrible performances. None of the Pats – Russ Bodine, Korey Cunningham or Jermaine Eluemunor acquisitions at the end of August made any meaningful contributions.

DEFENSE LINE: B-minus

Cracks in this line were clearly visible before Derrick Henry shot through in the best play-off rushing performance allowed by a Patriots defense in more than 20 years.

The humble Bengal bullys Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton and Co. for a while in mid-December. The Browns had some success back in week 8, then the Ravens through a party the following Sunday. Apart from Deatrich Wise – who was responsible for the flight – none of the defending lines were particularly effective as pass rushers.

Although in fairness, they were charged with occupying blockers on most downs to free the linebackers, who delivered the most pressure. This was a season-long performance that would have been good enough to win big games (remember: the Titans only scored 14 points). But in a vacuum, the Pats could have done better in advance.

linebackers: B plus

The Boogeymen name faded a bit along the play with their play. Yet neither the 2019 nickname or game of linebackers must be forgotten quickly.

Kyle Van Noy played his best season, led the Patriots in pressure and made several critical matches at great moments. Dont’a Hightower has posted 5.5 bags and 13 QB hits for the first time in five years. Jamie Collins enjoyed a career renaissance and re-established himself as a worthy starter and playmaker. Elandon Roberts and Ja’Whaun Bentley both performed well in their role as rotating run stuffers.

Rookie Chase Winovich ended up being one of the most productive edge-rushers on a down-to-down basis. Belichick has adjusted its defense to maximize the talents of its deeper linebacking corps. They have rewarded him for that change.

DEFENSIVE BACK: A

The best secondary of the NFL was built on star power, powerful depth and – apart from their astonishing week 17 loss to Miami when Jonathan Jones was injured and Jason McCourty was out – downright scary consistency.

Stephon Gilmore closed week in and week out against No. 1 recipients. Devin McCourty was robbed of a third Pro Bowl nod after he had thrown out five interceptions, forced two thuds and found another. Among the defenders who saw at least 400 snaps, J.C. Jackson and Duron Harmon are both in the top six of the NFL for the lowest passer rating against when they were attacked, per PFF. And Jonathan Jones played for most of the season as one of the best corners of the competition.

Great all year round.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B plus

Two areas maintained this phase of an A-plus: field goals and the return game.

Otherwise this was one of the best special team seasons of the Belichick era. The Pats blocked four points, belonged to the elite of the competition in point and kick coverage and landed captain Matthew Slater in the All-Pro team. Credit is also due to the return of Brandon Bolden and the addition of the mid-season of Pro Bowler Justin Bethel.

Unfortunately it was until Nick Folk arrived that the kicking situation had been resolved. And when Gunner Olszewski went on the shelf, the Patriots were not at all threatening on their return.

Coaching: B plus

It took a few weeks for one of the best storylines of the last offseason to fade completely: how would Bill Belichick adjust after his coaching staff had been attacked on both sides of the ball? Turns out, fine.

Steve Belichick intervened when the defender of the game, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo was a hit within the facility, former coordinator of special teams Joe Judge added coaching recipients to his plate and the winning machine kept humming. The only major difficulties were offensive, with Josh McDaniels juggling insufficient staff in a constant search for strength. Bill Belichick also managed games more conservatively than in recent years in what was probably a silent recognition of the fight for his crime.

HEAD OF THE CLASS

CB Stephon Gilmore He is an All-Pro and the best Patriot for two years in a row.

LB Kyle Van Noy This was a well-timed career year. Van Noy, an impending free agent, established or matched career highlights in bags (6.5), QB hits (14), TFLs (7), deflections (3) and forced clutter (2).

OG Joe Thuney Speaking of big pay days, Thuney could become the highest paid guard of the competition in a few months. He is just as durable as he is, one of the best fitting protectors of the NFL, regardless of his position and the high point of his career.

BACK OF THE PACKAGE

Tight end Just awful.

WR Phillip Dorsett Harry surpassed him on the depth chart at the end of the year. It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which Dorsett returns.

WR N’Keal Harry It is true that the violation of Pats is not conducive to newcomers who have an impact. But Harry – the first patriots drafted by Belichick in the first round – was reasonably expected to break the mold. Instead, he failed to break 110 total receiving yards.