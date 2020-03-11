Final ‘Make a Band’ Auditions Removed Due to Coronavirus

exclusive

The “Make the Band” reboot didn’t delay the search for new talent as future audits were called for because of the coronavirus.

Sources close to production will tell TMZ … the last 2 open casting calls – Friday in Charlotte and March 21 in NYC – have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That would have been the last in-person audition.

Despite being a bummer DaBaby is scheduled to help call Charlotte … and Diddy go to the NYC audition at MTV Studios. No more.

MTV tells us … “As a precautionary measure to ensure the health of our production crew, talented and aspiring artists, all public auditions for” Make a Band on MTV “at Charlotte, NC on March 13-14 and New York City on March 21-22 has been canceled. Safety remains our top priority, and we continue to reach out to health officials and the CDC for guidance. “

The good news is … prospects of ‘MTB’ can still submit their auditions online just as they did, they won’t get it as quickly.

We broke the story … Diddy recruiting some big names – Quavo, Monica and 112 – to help her recruit potential big names ahead of last month’s open call in Atlanta.

There were also in-person auditions held last week in Houston, but with fears of coronavirus intensifying – it seemed to be the end.