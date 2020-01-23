Final P.S. I still love you trailer shows Peter’s competition

To all the guys I loved before they rushed into our house and stole our hearts, much like these guys stole from Lara Jean Covey, and now the last trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Style Love You is here! With John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) it seems like Lara Jean (Lana Condor) can’t make up her mind and frankly I don’t blame her.

Jenny Han’s beautiful series delighted the audience with the first film, and it seems like we’re I still love you. At least if this trailer has something to say.

In a love triangle at the highest level, Lara Jean has the right decision in front of her, and when I see her back and forth, I feel for her. At least in this trailer, she just wants advice from her mother, and that’s perhaps the most heartbreaking part of this series. All the Covey girls want is their mother and see how they connect, rely on their father, and learn to deal with teenage life without being a nice trip.

I can’t wait to spend Valentine’s Day falling in love with To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you (and probably cry on my couch again).

Here are some other stories we saw today:

Mean Girls, the musical that was adapted from Mean Girls, the film, now becomes Mean Girls, the musical, the film? Help, my head hurts. (via Variety)

Teenagers are just teenagers doing teenage things like dipping their eggs in soy sauce and lighting houses on fire on TikTok. (via Gizmodo) This guardian marketing worries me. https://t.co/1tl8Mlp19b – Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) January 23, 2020

Annabella Sciorra testifies against Harvey Weinstein. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Donald Trump will continue to make history in the worst way and perform personally in the anti-abortion march for life. (via HuffPost)

(Image: Netflix)

