Tuesday, February 18, 2020
[Final Tennessee high school boys basketball statewide Associated Press rankings]

Jermaine Hoffman
[final-tennessee-high-school-boys-basketball-statewide-associated-press-rankings]

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I


Class AAA

                                            Record    Pts    Prv

1. Cleveland (11)                 28-0         128    1

2. Houston (2)                      24-3        119     2

3. Whitehaven                      21-3          95     4

4. Maryville                           24-4          74     5

5. Mt. Juliet                           22-3          71     3

6. Science Hill                       27-3          67     7

7. Blackman                          20-3          58     9

8. Memphis East                   19-7          43     6

9. Oak Ridge                         22-4          29     8

10. White Station                  16-7           13   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA

                                                  Record    Pts    Prv

1. Jackson South Side (10)       26-0         126    1

2. Wooddale (2)                         21-6         107    2

3. Upperman (1)                         25-2          97    3

4. Community                             27-1          87    4

5. Tyner Academy                      20-3          77    T5

6. Pearl-Cohn                             19-3          72    T5

7. East Nashville                         19-3          56    7

8. Covington                                24-4          43    8

9. Howard                                    20-6          24   10

10. Sullivan South                        25-4          13    9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

                                                        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Booker T. Washington (9)            21-4         122    2

2. Madison Academic (4)                 25-2         114    3

3. McKenzie                                     23-3           99    1

4. Clay County                                 24-3            91    4

5. Loretto                                          21-5            77    7

6. Fayetteville                                   21-4            46    5

7. MAHS                                           16-6            45    8

8. Monterey                                       23-5            41    6

9. West Carroll                                   22-5            39    9

(tie) Eagleville                                    21-6            39    10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II


Class AA

                                                  Record    Pts    Prv

1. Briarcrest (10)                        21-5        118     1

2. Knoxville Catholic (2)             21-4        110     3

3. Brentwood Academy              18-5        102     4

4. MBA (1)                                  19-6          92     2

5. Ensworth                                19-6           91    5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

                                                        Record    Pts    Prv

1. Lausanne Collegiate (10)            21-5        124    1

2. Webb School (3)                          27-2        117    2

3. Boyd Buchanan                            23-4         79    4

4. Goodpasture                                 25-4         63    3

5. Knoxville Webb                             22-6         61    5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Davidson Academy 34. First Assembly Christian 34.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin.

