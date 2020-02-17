Monday, February 17, 2020
[Final Tennessee high school girls basketball Associated Press statewide rankings of 2019-20 season]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[final-tennessee-high-school-girls-basketball-associated-press-statewide-rankings-of-2019-20-season]

Tom Kreager, The Tennessean
Published 3: 06 p.m. CT Feb. 17, 2020

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I


Class AAA

                                                Record   Pts    Prv

1. Bradley Central (12)            23-3        126    1

2. Houston (1)                          21-3        110    3

3. Brentwood                            22-1          91    4

4. Bearden                                25-2          89    5

5. Beech                                    23-2          72    2

6. Arlington                                23-5          69    6

7. Blackman                               23-5          51    7

8. Stone Memorial                      25-2          44    8

9. Whitehaven                             20-3          24    9

10. Page                                      23-2          18   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class AA

                                                     Record    Pts    Prv

1. Macon County (13)                   26-1        130    1

2. Westmoreland                          25-3        102    2

3. Westview                                  24-3          95    4

4. Grainger                                    26-2          90    5

5. Upperman                                 24-4          82    3

6. Sullivan Central                         27-2          75    6

7. Northview Academy                  25-3          52    7

8. Nolensville                                 21-4          37    8

9. Covington                                  24-4          26    9

10. Creek Wood                             23-3           8   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class A

                                                       Record    Pts    Prv

1. Greenfield (13)                           27-0        130    1

2. Loretto                                        25-4        108    3

3. Summertown                              22-4          93    4

4. Clarkrange                                  25-4          92    2

5. Pickett County                             25-2          87    5

6. Huntingdon                                  23-4          60    6

7. Gibson County                             21-7          42    8

8. Wartburg Central                          22-3          36   10

9. Cloudland                                     22-4          30    7

10. Whitwell                                      24-4          14   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II


Class AA

                                         Record    Pts    Prv

1. Ensworth (13)               23-0        130    1

2. Briarcrest                      21-5        113    2

3. Baylor                           22-5          90    3

4. Brentwood Academy    19-7          76    4

5. Hutchison School         16-5          62    5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 41.

Class A

                                                             Record    Pts    Prv

1. Trinity Christian Academy (13)        26-1          130    1

2. CPA                                                 26-3          114    2

3. Clarksville Academy                        28-2          104    3

4. Northpoint                                        23-4            92    4

5. Goodpasture                                    25-6            60    5

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald , Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin.

