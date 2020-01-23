Finally, aggressive squirrels from the Tampa Bay family home

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side scores results for a Tampa Bay area mother who has been terrorized by squirrels in the past few weeks.

“Opening the door to my apartment and knowing that nothing will pop out of me is a miracle,” said Annie Peavey. “Thank you is all I can say.”

According to Peavey, squirrels moved into the condominium they rented near Kokomo and Marion Roads in Haines City in December. The two squirrels destroyed their furniture and calmed them.

After being tortured for 25 days, the mother called 8 On Your Side for help.

According to Peavey, the property manager Leif Olander and the HOA had set traps. The squirrels didn’t fall for it, however.

8 On Your Side spoke to Mr. Olander about hiring a professional trapper.

“I think the story aired at 6am and they were here at 6:30 am,” said Peavey. “We caught them within the next 48 hours.”

A picture shows a squirrel in a cage. But there was a second problem here.

The squirrels had ruined Peavey’s furniture and she had no tenant insurance.

“The cleaning column is coming tomorrow morning,” said Peavey. “Then new furniture is ordered and everything is canceled.”

According to Mr. Olander, the squirrels had entered through a hole on the outside of the property. The property manager claims the HOA closed the hole and caught the squirrels – so Mr. Olander believed that the HOA was responsible.

In the meantime, the HOA 8 On Your Side announced that they are not responsible for problems in the device.

Peavey is only relieved that the squirrels are not at home. She is looking forward to her new furniture.

8 On Your Side will continue to follow this story.

LATEST 8 ON YOUR SIDE: