[finance-minister-claims-tender-to-acquire-16-dilapidated-in-sarawak-is-postponed]

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng suggests the tender to develop 16 dilapidated colleges in Sarawak has been postponed to allow the Education and learning Ministry and the Sarawak Community Functions Department to assessment the scope and price tag of the task. — Photograph by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 ― The tender for growth of 16 dilapidated educational facilities in Sarawak has been postponed to allow the Schooling Ministry and the Sarawak Community Works Office to assessment the scope and cost of the project, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“The tender for these faculties is anticipated to be carried out in March 2020,” he mentioned in a assertion now on the position of the redevelopment venture for dilapidated faculties in Sarawak.

The 16 universities are component of the 37 earmarked for the period a single redevelopment task of dilapidated colleges in Sarawak, involving an allocation of RM350 million which will be financed by mortgage repayments from Sarawak to the federal authorities.

Of the 37 schools, the tender for 21 universities had been known as, with 6 assignments getting issued the Letter of Acceptance (SST) and that for 15 universities to be made a decision by the Sarawak Federal Treasury Procurement Board tomorrow (February 21), he added.

Lim reported the postponement of tender for these schools was also owing to a proposal to near and merge many primary schools and open up a new college, but this was not agreed to by the Finance Ministry and Will work Ministry.

It is feared that the proposed merger would entail the closure of faculties in the vicinity of neighborhood local community settlements because the new university was found farther and may well induce learners to drop out owing to the aspect of length and superior transportation expense, he stated.

“As this kind of, the proposal on school closure was not agreed to and as a substitute the current universities should really be fixed devoid of minimizing the number of colleges,” Lim stated.

He stated that for 2020 the Finance Ministry had supplied a improvement allocation of RM400 million for the dilapidated faculties venture in Sarawak as opposed to RM100 million in 2019.

The governing administration had decided that this allocation must be employed for upgrading dilapidated universities, including rebuilding lecture rooms which could not be fixed, he additional.

“This allocation are unable to be made use of to shut and merge several educational institutions with the sole intent of constructing a new university as proposed by the Point out Schooling Division last yr,” he reported. ― Bernama