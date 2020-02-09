Finance Minister: Six million Malaysians redeemed e-Tunai, paid RM 180 million | Malaysia

According to Lim, RM 180 million has so far been paid out under the e-Tunai Rakyat program. – SoyCincau picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – A total of six million Malaysians have successfully applied their 30 RM incentive to the federal government to receive more digital payments through e-wallet as part of the e-Tunai Rakyat program. Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said this.

Lim noted that the government approved these six million applicants on February 5, 2020, which means that the e-Tunai Rakyat program has paid RM 180 million to date.

The government had previously provided RM 450 million for the program, which aims to provide the RM30 incentive to 15 million qualified applicants, with the RM30-E-Credit applying for Boost, Grab or Touch’n through the three e-wallet platforms was Go – will be issued from January 15th to March 14th.

“We hope to attract 15 million Malaysians over the age of 18 and with an income of less than RM 100,000 a year,” he said in an excerpt of his speech on February 6 at a Putrajaya event that was made available to the media today.

“Although the government has announced RM 30 for each person, E-Tunai Rakyat recipients will receive at least RM 60 with the addition or additional value-added offers from private operators. This amount will surely multiply and contribute to total purchases and economic growth, ”he added.

Lim also stressed the importance of more Malaysians joining digital platforms, including buyers and traders, street vendors and businesses. Another 16,182 retailers and companies have registered for such platforms.

Lim announced last month that most E-Tunai recipients would use the RM30 incentive to pay for food, telecommunications, transportation, and food expenses.

Over 10 million RM were used by 320,000 approved e-Tunai Rakyat applicants on the first day of the program launch, while within 48 hours of the program launch, a total of 672,000 applicants were approved to apply for 18.8 million RM.

