‘Financial censorship’: Indian Journalism Society responds to Sonia Gandhi’s suggestion – India news

The Indian Press Society on Wednesday called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi to withdraw her proposal to the government to impose a two-year ban on media advertising by the government and public companies. “Such a proposal is tantamount to financial censorship,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Congress President gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi five proposals to accelerate the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. One was to stop advertising in print, electronics and radio. The Broadcasters Association and the News Broadcasters Association have already issued statements criticizing the proposal. The INS on Wednesday also supported the request.

The amount of money the government spends on advertising is a small amount when it comes to government spending, but it is a huge amount for the news industry, which is key to vital democracy and struggling to survive.

In a statement from Mary Paul, the INS underlined: The press is the only industry to have a pay committee and the government decides how much staff to pay. This is the only branch where market forces do not decide wages and the government has a responsibility towards the industry. “

In an age of fake news and distortion, “Print is the best platform for directly informing people in all corners of the country, both for the Government and for the opposition.”

She also noted that revenue from advertisements and falling traffic has already declined due to the recession and digital attack. “Further adding to the problem, we are now facing a serious financial crisis due to the complete closure of industries and businesses,” the statement said.

At a time like this when media personnel risk their films and make news of the pandemic, President Congress’ proposal is deeply disturbing and demotivating for the entire media industry, according to President Congress’s request to withdraw the proposal to ban advertising in the media altogether.

