Financial housing LIC is down 7.5 percent for new homeowners with at least 800 CIBIL points

The home investor will give 10 additional base points to the new homeowners and provide a 7.4% home loan to customers who are legally pursuing their existing or new single-period insurance policy with the loan.

PTI Bombay

latest update: April 23, 2020, 6:06 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) investor announced on Thursday that it would reduce its loan rate to 7.5 percent for new homeowners with CIBIL 800 or higher.

“RBI has taken many steps to provide sufficient liquidity to the system. We are also receiving a cheaper cost from the budget and we want to transfer those benefits to customers. This will also help restore consumer confidence in the sector,” he said. LICHFL CEO and CEO Siharta Mohanty said.

“If the borrower dies, the policy period will take care of the loan,” Mohanty said.

Home loan reductions will also be available for buyers of new homes with a CIBIL score below 800, but with higher interest rates.

“Interest rates are related to credit, as reflected in CIBIL scores of borrowers,” the company said.