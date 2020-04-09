Financial planning for those within 10 years of retirement

People approaching retirement must take a detailed look at their readiness. Issues such as their retirement lifestyle and how they will withdraw funds from their retirement accounts are at the forefront. Here are some financial considerations for those within 10 years of retirement.

Looking at all pension resources: This is the time to examine all potential retirement resources to determine retirement income sources. These could include social security, a pension, IRA, employer sponsored retirement accounts, allowances based on an employer’s actions, taxable accounts and interest in a company.

Prepare a retirement budget: This is the period when consultants should work with clients to create a retirement budget. How much will the desired retirement lifestyle cost? This may change over time, but it is important to have a reasonably well-considered starting point against which progress can be compared.

Many pre-retirees have reached their maximum earnings at this stage of their career. It is important that they continue to maximize retirement savings. This includes the maximum contribution to 401 (k) and other workplace retirement plans, contributions to IRAs, financing of HSA accounts if they use a highly deductible health plan and savings even in taxable investment accounts.

Although these contributions do not have the capitalization years available to them as they did when savers turned 20 or 30, retirement savings in the years prior to retirement can add up and can serve to increase savings in terms of pensions.

Withdrawals from old age accounts: This is an area where obtaining good advice is critical, particularly for savers with different potential sources of retirement income from both taxable and deferred accounts. Having a withdrawal strategy that helps determine which accounts to touch and in what order can help make resources last a little longer in many cases.

One aspect where this is crucial is the taxes that may have to be paid on withdrawals from pension accounts. Overall tax planning for retirement is important, withdrawals from retirement accounts, including the minimum distributions required, are a key component of a good retirement plan.

Social security claim: When to apply for social security benefits is another key retirement decision. There are a number of factors to consider, including whether a person plans to work in their 60s and whether they can be married, single, widowed or divorced. Their health situation and thoughts about their potential longevity are also factors.

Healthcare costs: Retirement healthcare costs continue to rise and have become a major expenditure item for retirees. It is important to take these costs into account when planning your retirement.

In their latest study, Fidelity Investments set the cost of retired health care for a hypothetical couple, both 65 and retired in 2019, at $ 285,000. This increased from $ 280,000 in their 2018 study and from $ 245,000 in their 2015 study. Even with the relatively modest increase from 2018 to 2019, this is still a very significant cost for retirement and must be taken into consideration. all retirement preparation screenings.

Those who retire early may have the additional burden of having to find coverage to bridge the gap between their employer coverage and Medicare eligibility at the age of 65. This coverage can sometimes be expensive and this should be taken into account in any planning.

Making a retirement screening: Financial advisors will want to consider the factors discussed above and others that may be unique to a retirement saver’s situation and perform a retirement projection. The goal here is to get an idea of ​​whether the sources of income for retirement will be sufficient to support the desired lifestyle for retirement.

Ideally, this will be done early enough to allow the customer to adjust if the answer is that they don’t seem to be on track. Five to ten years after their retirement ends, they still have some options. Maybe this means that they have to work a couple of years longer or maybe they have to scale back their spending plans a bit.

.