“Find Me In Your Memory” Begins Out With Steady Premiere Ratings

The scores are out for the premiere of MBC’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Find Me in Your Memory!”

“Find Me in Your Memory” tells the enjoy tale between Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook), a information anchor with hyperthymesia (a problem in which men and women remember an irregular volume of their lifestyle in extreme depth), and Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young), a increasing actress who has neglected some of the most vital moments in her daily life.

According to Nielsen Korea, the March 18 premiere episode recorded ordinary nationwide rankings of 3. percent in the very first 50 % and 4.5 percent in the next 50 %. MBC dramas air an hour earlier than KBS dramas (SBS does not air dramas on Wednesdays and Thursdays), so they are not in immediate competitiveness, but 4.5 % was the best common ranking recorded by any drama that aired on a community broadcast channel on Wednesday evening.

In close levels of competition was KBS’s “Forest,” which is nearing its final episode. The March 18 broadcast recorded ratings of 4.3 and 4.2 percent, just a couple decimal factors guiding “Find Me in Your Memory.”

On cable, tvN’s “Memorist” recorded regular nationwide scores of 3.434, similar to last week‘s premiere ratings.

