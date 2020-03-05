“find-me-in-your-memory”-teases-a-tender-and-wistful-romance-with-two-posters

New posters are amping viewers up with the guarantee of tenderness and melodrama in MBC’s forthcoming drama, “Find Me In Your Memory”!

#그남자의기억법 메인포스터 2종 공개!?

눈 내리는 날, 정훈과 하진의 로맨틱 거리 데이트? MBC 수목미니시리즈

3월 18일 수요일 밤 8시 55분 첫방송!#mbcdrama #findmeinyourmemory #김동욱 #문가영 pic.twitter.com/lBXlA6pdjI — MBC Drama (@mbcdrama_pre) March 5, 2020

The romance drama revolves close to a person with hyperthymesia, a situation that presents people the skill to don’t forget an abnormally wide quantity of their everyday living ordeals in vivid depth, and a lady who has neglected the most crucial moments of her existence. The two persons with comparable scars fatefully cross paths one working day and occur to really like just about every other.

The new posters feature information anchor Lee Jung Joon (Kim Dong Wook) and careless soaring star Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Younger), a single with Lee Jung Hoon on the lookout wistfully at Yeo Ha Jin’s back as she stares into the length, and a person with the two of them going for walks happily side by aspect. The 2nd poster with the two of them alongside one another functions vignette lights, as while a fleeting memory arrived to thoughts.

“Find Me In Your Memory” will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and is established to premiere on March 18 at eight: 55 p.m. next the finale of “The Sport: Towards Zero.”

