Find the light in the darkness of social media

Social media has a bad reputation these days. Wherever you look, you’ll see damn social media reports responsible for feelings of depression and social isolation by not trying to validate strangers’ preferences, the lack of transparency and authenticity of influencers, the spread of negative ones and fake news through social media a fertile playground for bullying etc …

But what about the positive change that can be made possible by the power of the social?

Like recently when the whole world gathered around the Australian bush, they raised hundreds of millions of dollars in relief efforts. It was the transmission of hard-hitting Instagram stories in real time, the constant flood of messages on Twitter that showed the extent of the devastation, Facebook fundraisers and influential celebrities like Celeste Barber, who have helped to get people around the world to get involved Just an Australian battle, but all of us.

Or what about influencers like Grace Beverley, aka. Fitness blogger became a sustainable fashion entrepreneur / eco-warrior / superwoman. With her authentic, reliable and consistent message about veganism, the benefits of a healthy active lifestyle and self-empowerment, she has built a strong community of advocates and used her power and platform to help GenZers and Millennials make more responsible and healthier decisions , So much so that their recycled / recycled activewear brand Tala sold out within minutes of launch, using only organic Instagram stories and no marketing spend; Show what power a brand can have if a community is engaged and mobilized in the right way.

What about the fact that 17-year-old Greta Thunberg has the opportunity on social media to get in touch with the President of the United States to publish his “false news” and his rejection of climate change, and at the same time about that Clarify topic? The impending fate of global warming and the unification of an entire generation to take action before it’s too late.

Or even just last week when the Bryant family expressed their love and support on Twitter and Instagram and gave a community the opportunity to express and share their grief. This tragedy also reminded us that at this one moment, no matter where we are in the world, we are all connected and share this through social media.

While social media is a powerful platform for empowering powerful voices, it can also serve as an incredibly effective tool for brands to step up their social change efforts. For example with a view of Dove. The trademark is intended to encourage us to have a positive relationship with our appearance and to increase our self-esteem. The recent #ShowUs campaign stood by its values ​​and campaigned against fake images and an unrealistic standard of beauty that was spread across social media by asking people to share their photos of real women from all walks of life.

Find the right way

In addition to the positive aspects of social media, there are also pitfalls – and many brands make unnecessary and costly mistakes. There is a fine line between right and wrong and one that brands have to cross carefully, otherwise there is a risk that they will be left behind.

When brands communicate in an authentic way about a topic that is anchored in a brand’s values, this can have a real positive social impact and increase the brand awareness. However, if this is done without a strategic purpose, it can turn out to be opportunistic, delicate and a weak trick for brands to make money quickly. Something today’s savvy consumer will smell in no time. Don’t let your brand be the latter.

It is essential to learn how to use your power in a positive, real way to live or die in the eyes of the consumer. Brands like Tala, Nike, Dove, TOMS and Patagonia, whose culture, products and marketing embody their core values ​​and brand DNA, have built a strong connection to their loyal community because they are authentic, transparent and live what they stand for in everything she.

While I have no illusions that social media are not always sunshine and rainbows, let’s just remember that everyone who is connected can bring together the great things we can achieve. And how can social media be an important tool to make a positive difference in the world if done in a real, believable way that is based on the strategy and values ​​of a brand?

