Find the umbrella, showers on the way for this weekend, and mild temperatures!

WARM UP: The eastern third of the country continues to bake under a strong comb in the middle of the atmosphere. Usually with a comb pattern, we see warmer than usual temperatures in fairly calm weather. When a storm system gets through, this ridge will often flatten out and a tub (which is cooler than normal temperatures) will filter backwards. This weekend the temperatures continue to rise as we are under the influence of a strong mountain ridge. The impressive flow from south to southwest will continue to pump warm and humid air into the region. It will probably feel pretty damp this weekend, and dew points will rise too! The maximum values ​​on Saturday and Sunday are 20-25 degrees above average for this season.

SHOWERS THIS WEEKEND: You have to take the good with the bad and we will also take a shower this weekend. The first of the sprinkles should move north of the pike early Saturday morning and stay there for the first half of the day. Our southern counties could escape dry for most of the day, though they are likely to be under thick cloud cover. Everyone should experience a brief dry spell from late Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening before most of the rain arrives overnight from Saturday to Sunday. As the cold front crosses Saturday night, the heaviest rainfall will likely produce some gusty winds. It is also possible that we will hear a few thunder rolls! The cold front crosses us early Sunday morning and dries us up, but temperatures remain mild for the next week.

Mild Monday: If you’re a warm-up fan, the temperatures don’t seem to cool down as quickly. Even after crossing the cold front on Sunday, the temperatures do not drop as much. The cold air behind the front is not impressive, so temperatures on Monday are likely to continue to rise until the mid-1950s. It looks like a dry start to the new work week, but a good amount of cloud cover due to a coastal system just around the corner. On Tuesday and Wednesday there is likely to be some rain on the way before it gets cooler at the end of next week.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash

