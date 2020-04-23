We Are Small Zombies trailer: Studying to categorical grief by audio

Oscilloscope Laboratories has unveiled the first trailer for the Sundance Winner of the Entire world Cinema Spectacular Specific Jury Award for Originality, We Are Very little Zombies, pursuing a team of young children learning to specific their grief through tunes. The fever-aspiration-motivated trailer can be considered in the participant beneath!

When four youthful orphans—Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura—first meet, their parents’ bodies are remaining turned into dust, like great Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and but none of them can drop a tear. They are like zombies devoid of all emotion. With no relatives, no long run, no dreams and no way to shift forward, the youthful teenagers make a decision that the 1st amount of this new existence will involve salvaging a gaming console, an aged electric bass, and a charred wok from their previous homes—just adequate to start out a band-and then conquer the globe. Tragedy, comedy, new music, social criticism and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami.

The film is written and directed by Makoto Nagahisa and stars Keita Ninomiya, Satoshi Mizuno, Mondo Okumura, Sena Nakajima, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Youki Kudoh, Sosuke Ikematsu, Eriko Hatsune, Jun Murakami, Naomi Nishida, Shiro Sano, Rinko Kikuchi and Masatoshi Nagase.

We Are Tiny Zombies debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was topped Winner of the Earth Cinema Spectacular Particular Jury Award for Originality and is established to hit cinemas as soon as they reopen globally. Oscilloscope has also debuted coloring guide internet pages for the assortment of characters in the movie, which can be printed out here!