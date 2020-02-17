[finest-eats-this-week:-vegan-waffles-and-‘ultimate’-tacos]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week on Very best Eats, we exhibit once yet again that vegan does not signify tedious, and staffer Mason Rockfellow discusses his “ultimate” taco, loaded with just about everything.

Waffle pie, Vida Vegan Eatery, 4530 Stine Street

Electronic Executive Producer Trish Rocha attempted the waffle pie from Vida Vegan’s weekend bruch menu (readily available 10 a.m. to three p.m. Saturdays and Sundays). You get a clean waffle topped with apple, cherry or peach crumble pie filling.

“I received a facet of plantains and wowowow SO Superior,” Rocha said. “I really like when dessert pretends to be breakfast. The fluffy waffle correctly balances the sweet peaches and crumble topping.”

Judging from the photo, I’m all for nominating waffle pie as just one of the key food stuff groups.

“Ultimate taco”

The “ultimate taco” by Mason Rockfellow

Rockfellow, an assignments editor at KGET, likes to toss around superlatives. Every little thing is the “biggest” this or the “most fascinating” that. He will get fired up, which is good in this enterprise.

And he could have hit the mark in naming this week’s submission the “ultimate taco.” It includes beans, nacho cheese, seasoned beef, onions, jalapeños and shredded cheddar and Monterey cheese with habanero salsa to leading it off.

“It’s a loaded taco, with the heart of a burrito,” Rockfellow explained.

If he ever leaves journalism, Rockfellow has a upcoming in promoting.