‘Fingers’: Lesions may be another symptom of meningitis-19

As new coronavirus disease continues to spread around the world, doctors have identified a new characteristic of infection: skin infections.

Dubbed “COVID toes” from the community dermatology, lesions can often occur on the foot but also on the toes.

Dr. Ebbing Lautenbach, director of infectious diseases at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, said the lesions appear as blue or purple skin that causes pain or warmth when touched. He said they usually occur on the toes of the feet, but can also occur in the upper foot.

“They usually hurt when you touch them and some people also describe it as burning or burning,” Lautenbach said by phone with CTVNews.ca. early, at least in some patients. “

Lautenbach added that this lesion is not a symptom for older people.

“It is usually younger age groups that seem to be presented with a more frequent appearance than children or adolescents who are more likely to have these than adults,” he said.

Lautenbach said the wounds appear to be pernio or what is commonly referred to as frostbite, but they are not associated with the weather.

“Anything that can hurt a toe on your toes is usually a good thing. What really works this way is to see similar wounds in the toes that are always present. there due to cold temperatures, ”Lautenbach said. weather at this time of year is extremely desirable.

“But just because there is something else that can cause these lesions, it doesn’t mean that you are infected.”

Lautenbach said what is interesting about the “Toe Ear” is that the lesions are most common in COVID-19 patients with no other symptoms.

Similarly, rapid and / or impaired sense of smell has been shown to be effective in preventing COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not list the smell, smell or skin problems based on known symptoms of COVID-19, but has look like experts in many countries learn about this.

“We acknowledge that there is a proportion of people living there who cover the epidemic who, for all intents and purposes, are asymptomatic. In some patients, these are this wound) will be the only treatment they have against COVID, ”Lautenbach said.

Dentists and doctors around the world are starting to see an increase in the number of people with these wounds, leading them to believe it can be linked to COVID-19.

However, Lautenbach said the conditions were different and some patients developed other symptoms of coronavirus in addition to the wound.

Early reports about skin problems associated with COVID-19 were first collected in late March by a doctor in Italy found that 18 of 88 patients were enrolled ( 20 percent) have some skin problems.

However, the authors noted that the study was limited to a comprehensive description of coronavirus and skin infections.

“This is a new part of the clinical presentation of what COVID will look like but when something like this has been described before, it makes it easier for clinicians and patients. look at it as part of a combination of stars, ”Lautenbach said.

In response, the American Academy of Dermatology asked its members and other physicians around the world to report any genetic conditions associated with COVID-19 for registration so that doctors can understand it. better how COVID-19 affects the skin.

The Spanish Medical Association has also launched a registry for skin diseases that may be associated with the disease. The French National Union of Dermatologist also issued a statement informing its members that skin lesions can be a sign of infection.

While this evidence has yet to be returned from the research in question, Lautenbach has suggested that anyone who encounters “Foot toe” should separate themselves.

“For people with ringworm, even without tuberculosis, it’s a reasonable idea to exclude oneself,” he said.

In addition to events in Europe, Lautenbach said there were patients “described throughout the United States”.

Infectious disease Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CTVNews.ca by email that he had not yet seen a Canadian patient with COVID-19 suffering from a “COVID toe,” but that the lesion had “become known more” “of physicians according to the symptoms of the disease. The.

