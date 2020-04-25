Finishing the ‘ordinary people’ book is as frustrating as you would expect

BBC Three has announced that their highly anticipated rendition of the regular people’s Rooney stories will be broadcast on April 26. This means it has not been long, and Ronnie’s second-most appreciated romance fans will see Marianne and Connell come to life on screen. However, if you never read the story, and you want to figure out how the TV series will end, you may be wondering how the normal people book ends. Ronnie played the band and film for the series. Therefore, if it stays true to the original story, viewers should be prepared for a roller coaster of emotions.

Normal people are the story “Won’t They Be” about Connell and Marian’s relationship. They live very different lives but are intrinsically interconnected. Their relationship begins secretly, but it soon becomes clear that the two things are supposed to be together, and despite some debates and disconnections along the way. Viewers will be happy to know that Marianne and Connell do end up together.

However, it’s Sally Rooney and everything, of course it’s not that simple. The novel ends with Connell publishing a short story and becoming the editor of Trinity College’s literary magazine. He just made things official with Marian when he finds out he has a place in the Cornell University graduate program.

Connell is happy with his news but that means he has to leave Marian again. While she is worried that this will end their relationship, he assures her that she is the only one for him. But there we leave them. Frustratingly, we never learn if Connell is traveling to America, and if so, is their relationship surviving a long distance. Continue, anyone?

Sally Rooney co-wrote the first six episodes of the BBC’s adaptation for Normal People, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks very true to the story. Although the ending makes the story sound like a simple romantic novel, it is anything but. Connell and Marian have two very different school experiences. He is popular and adorable and is shy and has no friends. However, as the novel goes on, they realize that their background doesn’t really matter. They save each other time after time.

Speaking of the difference between the book and the series Ronnie said:

“The biggest challenge of processing the book was trying to make the characters ‘inner lives readable through their outward actions. In some ways Normal People is a novel that deals with differences between characters’ external and inner selves, so we had to find new ways to impart those differences on screen. In the areas of processing, my co-writer Alice Birch has been very helpful in addressing this challenge. “

All 12 episodes of Normal People will air on BBC iPlayer on April 26. The first two episodes will be shown on BBC One the next day, and after that, two episodes will be aired every Monday.