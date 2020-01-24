Finkenauer meets with mobile home activists

Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer meets with local officials and Table Mound residents

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer takes part in the fight against predatory practices against mobile home communities.

In October, residents of the Table Mound camper community met with local lawmakers to fear a sudden surge in spending. Local residents claim that their rent increased by up to 60 percent when their community was bought by Impact Communities.

In a previous report, Dave Baker, Dubuque County Supervisor, said the rent was previously $ 270 a month, including water, sewage, and garbage. Now the rent has risen to $ 420 with no utilities.

Earlier this month, Finkenauer requested an investigation into Impact Communities’ business.

“Well, we are left with things that are legal, but there is no protection for people who are in this vulnerable position in prefabricated houses or mobile homes who cannot move or cannot move their houses,” said Finkenauer. “If it can cost them $ 5,000 to move their homes to another location, it is forbidden and puts them in a very vulnerable position.”

In the following months, the residents founded the Dubuque Mobile Homes Community Association. Her president, Carrie Presley, said the surge in additional fees, such as water and garbage, has forced some of her neighbors to move.

“This is a home, pictures hang on the wall. This is a family,” Presley said. “Just because it’s not made of bricks or sticks doesn’t mean that what’s inside doesn’t count.”

According to Finkenauer, the practices of impact communities are predatory. And communities like Table Mound are used by large companies.

“What we are talking about is values ​​about how we treat people in this state and in this country. It is not how we treat our neighbors,” said Finkenauer. “And the predatory practices that we have seen from these non-governmental companies are not correct.”

Finkenauer wants to introduce a non-partisan law to protect the residents of mobile homes. She said similar actions were being carried out in RV communities across the country.

The investigation of impact communities is still ongoing. The Dubuque Mobile Home Community Association announced that they will continue to fight against their practices.