FinMin allows the United States to borrow 3.20 rupees from the market to spread COVID-19

The move follows a request from the United States for a higher-end budget to cover the cost of COVID-19 epidemics.

PTI

latest update: April 8, 2020, 5:55 PM IST

The Treasury Department has allowed all states to borrow a 3.20-lakh lease from the April-December market.

In a letter to the RBI, the ministry said it had decided to allow states to increase market loans based on 50 percent of the fixed net loan ceiling for 2020 to 21 to finance the state’s annual tax program. .

According to a letter from the Department of the Treasury to the RBI, 28 states have been allowed to borrow a cumulative rent of Rs 3,20,481 from the markets for 9 months of the current tax.

Accordingly, Western Bengal can receive 20,362 kronor, Maharashtra (46,182 rupees), Uttar Pradesh (2,9108 rupees), Karnataka (27,054 rupees), Gujarat (26,112 rupees) and Rajasthan (16). 387 loan).

“The RBI has been asked to make arrangements in consultation with the state government to increase borrowing in the open market,” the letter said.

It is also said that more satisfaction will be processed for increasing borrowing in the open market in April to December after receiving complete information from countries.

The Central Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday authorized state governments and the Union Territories (UT) to be more flexible in using overdrafts with immediate effect by September 30. The facility is now available for 21 days for the first 14 days.