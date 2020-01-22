Finn Wolfhard receives big hugs from Brooklynn Prince at the premiere of “The Turning” | Brooklynn Prince, Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard get a big hug from Brooklynn Prince at the premiere of their film, Turning, held at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood Tuesday evening (January 21).

The two stars hit the black carpet together, where Brooklynn showed the cool cape with her dress.

The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where the newly appointed nanny Kate is responsible for the care of two troubled orphans, Flora and Miles.

But soon she discovers that children and the home have dark secrets and that things may not be as they appear.

The film was released in theaters on Friday January 24.

