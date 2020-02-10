Finneas and Billie Eilish have their own secret fraternal language! | Billie Eilish, Finneas

Finneas opens up on his close relationship with his little sister Billie eilish!

The 22-year-old musician and producer recently shared that the two siblings have their own language, and it’s very simple.

“We look at ourselves and the look expresses everything we feel,” he told Radio.com. “Sometimes one of us will be sitting somewhere to do our own business, and the other person will shake his body as close to his body as possible, but not touch it. And dead silent, like never any noise. “

Finneas has also opened up to rumors that he is working with Taylor Swift.

“People were like,” he collaborates with Taylor Swift“And I was like,” Am I? “I think she’s wonderful. Her writing has inspired me for years,” he said. “I generally don’t like to annoy people by asking them to work with them. If she wants to do stuff, I’m sure I’ll find out, then we’ll do stuff together. “

