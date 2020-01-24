Finsbury Park double stab: attackers go free after knife attack outside Costa Coffee

Detectives investigating a double stab at Fisbury Park have yet to make any arrests.

Wednesday, January 22, just before 5 p.m., two 18-year-old men were found stabbed in Seven Sisters Road, outside of Costa Coffee and near Finsbury Park station.

The two were treated on site by paramedics before being taken to an East London hospital.

One of the men remains in hospital in critical but stable condition, while the other’s injuries are not life threatening.

The two victims were rushed to an East London hospital

(Image: David Nathan)

It has been reported on social media that Costa was evacuated and cordoned off after the attack. Witness images show that the main entrance to the store was part of the crime scene.

A witness at the scene then told MyLondon: “There are three police cars and a cordon in place.

“There are clothes on the floor.”

Detective Inspector Eliot Porritt said, “Police are investigating an incident in which two men were stabbed outside Costa Coffee, next to Finsbury Park station on Seven Sisters Road.

“It is a very busy place with many transport links and the incident occurred during what would have been a busy rush hour. I appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard something that may be related to this event to speak to us.

“Information from the public is vital and should be of great help to the investigation.

Victim remains in critical but stable condition

(Image: David Nathan)

“Please call our team or contact Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”

No arrests have been made at this stage, detectives confirmed Friday, January 24.

“The officers are trying to understand the circumstances that led to the two men being stabbed,” said a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101, citing CAD5376 / 22JAN. To remain anonymous, contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

