Fiona Apple has opened up about her relationship with her exes and past women

In “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” Fiona Apple aims to unite women and criticize the views of men involved in such solid relationships. However, the song has revealed that it has maintained a solid relationship with the number of its exes, as well.

Apple told Vulture she was single, but she was still talking to her late husbands, Jamie, Johnathan Ames, and her ex-husband.

“I just heard from Jamie today, and I heard from Jonathan two days ago,” he said during an interview. “My husband, Lionel Deluy, is a very good friend to me. It’s beautiful. I’ve always been married to Lionel.”

The “Criminal” actress decided to focus on her first album in eight years about her relationship with women because it was the hardest part. In the song “Shameika,” he discusses his experiences with middle degrees.

“It’s important for my middle-school years. Most importantly because this is where my wife starts to go up, “she explained.” Boys can be anything but stupid. I will not be approached by children insulting me I am more than the girls who roll their eyes at me .. I am quiet.I only laugh at myself because I am afraid of other girls who say I am not dry. ”

She opened up about her experience with torture with the men who had been taken and explained why she thought he had done so.

“One thing I know I don’t really watch for myself is why I get involved in a game or start a physical relationship with someone when I see a father,” Apple explained. “I think about her now, and both times I was afraid of the other woman … But I didn’t stop being scared by the memories, and I was surprised if I didn’t love a woman … I forgive my own love, but it is not enough. I must tell her I am not. “

In addition, Apple takes more and more time for women to sue other women instead of their husbands.

“I remember how my grandmother used to talk about my grandfather and mistress,” she recalled. “Her husband had been his wife for the rest of her life. They had been married for 50 years. But to her she was angry with this woman. And it was like, ‘ Man, it didn’t work, our grandfather did it, your husband cleaned you, he fell in love with a man, and then they finally got together and found a family. be angry with the righteous, do not be angry with the wicked. ”

These memories, as well as his own experiences, have shaped his latest book.

“Later in life, I was with a man. I know, he knew another woman. I saw that other woman – I liked that other woman. She didn’t. He didn’t cheat on me, “Apple announced. “Therefore, this issue has the importance of not allowing men to stand up against us or to separate us from each other so that they can suppress the word.”

.