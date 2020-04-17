Fiona Apple Just gave us all the perfect gift

In a rare interview with Autumn last autumn, Fiona Apple teased that she was working on a new album. A few months later, he announced the title (bring the bolt cutters) but he informed that there was not a release date yet. It turns out, the release date is today, April 17th and we all received an incredible surprise.

This is a huge gift for Apple fans. It’s been eight years since his last album. He stopped doing live shows in Los Angeles many years ago, even doing his official regular live shows. Last fall, he sang a new song as the last credits of the Halloween episode of Bob’s Burger and I was surprised to hear his voice made it embarrassingly sensitive.

According to another new interview with Vulture’s Rachel Handler, Apple’s record label wanted to hold the album until October. But it’s a very good album right now. Apple probably didn’t intend to create an album for our collective separation but realized it. He is notoriously recoverable and has been living under a self-imposed asylum order for years. And you can hear it on the album.

Fiona Apple waited for the rest to fall into a raging melancholic rage and then once we all started pissing our kitchens on midnight lingerie that night, “You’re ready”

– Base Caleb (@bessel) Apr 17, 2020

First, he made the album at home. Most of it was recorded using GarageBand and his iPhone, and he told the handler that “the whole house is the recording room.”

The album’s first song, “I Want You Love To Me,” began with a kiki slightly complete dance-like tune but as things became more strained, more authentic, Apple held long notes longer than comfortable, both for us and for them, too. Their voice as a voice-over creates anxiety for their ending. Referring to a line addressed by Gillian Anderson in The Shirt, the title song describes how many of us now feel: “Bring bolt cutters, I’ve been here a long time.”

What makes the album so timely is not just the feeling of being isolated. There’s a lot here about women’s pain and anger – an eternal, timeless thing that was the root of all of her albums, really, but there is an edge to this record that many of us are experiencing in the #MeToo era that deals with specific injuries, including new ones. Including refusing to stay silent.

“All you want is to kick me under the table,” she sings. “I will not shut up. I will not shut up. “

Fiona Apple said of her withdrawal: “Looks really good, I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do” “https://t.co/TWeJnBOQar pic.twitter.com/eRsntEIdQ7

– Shakun (@culture) Apr 17, 2020

The first line of the first song is “I’ve waited many years,” which many of us feel about the new Fiona Apple album.

My wife walks in to listen to the new Fiona Apple album without interruption, and I hope she comes home instead of joining a band of other Brooklyn women on the same trip.

– Josh Gondelman (@JoshGondelman) April 17, 2020

This is different from his past music, to be sure. He has the process of making an album indoors and ultimately has the ultimate creative control over his songs – you could tell he was truly earning the most of his testing skills. But it is also the same Fianna Apple we know that we are thirsty with all the beauty, reflection and anger.

Since this record is met with public acclaim (rightly so!), That should not be forgotten 8 years ago, “thinking Fiona Apple as a genius” was not exactly a popular critical position! It’s amazing that we’re here, but why should it take so long to stop questioning

– Lindsay Zoladz (@Lindszoladz) April 17, 2020

Aside from the album, I definitely recommend reading that latest Shakun interview. Apple has discussed the process of making the album, but has also talked about things like feeling comfortable, finally allowing yourself to feel angry at a 12-year-old rapist and questioning her relationship with other women. This is a hell of a read

It made me cry, out of about 5 other works https://t.co/vYlzxUtWAx

– Rachel Handler (@crell_handler) April 17, 2020

This is a great interview. Below is exactly why I became so passionate about hardcore, lazy, sensitive, fanatical writing about every musician who is not a straight white guy. It does permanent harm to the subject and those who find comfort in their work. This is important. pic.twitter.com/dJAKx9ELrn

– Laura Snaps (@LauraNaps) Apr 17, 2020

Fiona Apple Louis CK: “For the record, he didn’t apologize.” https://t.co/TWeJnBOQar pic.twitter.com/UbiAqkYjYh

– Shakun (@culture) Apr 17, 2020

