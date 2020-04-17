Fiona Apple – Review of “Fetch The Bolt Cutters”

“Fetch The Bolt Cutters” became Fiona Apple’s longest-running album. The New York native, who last released a record in 2012 (“The Circle of Sloths …”) clearly feels little pressure to squeeze music for her sake. Should I wait eight years?

The short answer: damn yeah. Those who admire the award-winning Grammy-winning music, vibrant lyricism and bumbling, jazz-piano pop will naturally find love for their fifth album, which expands on the thrust that Apple has been experimenting with on “The Idler Wheel …” . the triptych of the piano-voice-text of her previous work and up to the drums, double bass and choral singing. There is a desire to meet a new audience.

This time, there is more unbridled rage in Apple’s voice as she relays tales of feminism, abusive partners, love donations and dinners at which she will not be quiet. The unrefined sounds recorded at her Los Angeles home give the impression of listening to listeners.

“For Her” is a a capella song that Apple wrote after hearing in the 2018 nomination in the case of Supreme Court Justice Brett Cavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault. An apple, a rape survivor, smoothes his voice, creating a belligerent army of angry female voices that rally against unbelief. A devastating blow at the top: “Good morning, good morning / you raped me in the same bed / your daughter was born in.” Warm, blue choral harmonies that believe in the horror of a lyric hero.

Repeated refrain is the main strength of the album. “Evil is the baton of sports. When the burner goes over the torch,” Apple chants on the main relay album. It’s a frantic five-minute cycle of vocals, clapping, and double-bass string contrabass that breaks the wisdom of Apple’s breach of rules. “Under the Table” is the focus of her famous demonstrative attitude (remember, when she received the Best New Artist at the 1997 MMA Awards, saying “this world is nonsense”?). “Bring me whatever you want to the table, and I won’t shut up,” she snaps as she mixes jazz beats and keys.

“I want you to love me” revels in the vulnerability of rabid love. Apple works double octaves up and down, and stringed instruments beat sharply and drums sound. The newspaper’s homemade drum orchestra carries a tidal wave of feminine fury unleashed on the occasion of an abusive partner. “It makes me feel close,” Apple sings of the seemingly camaraderie she feels for her ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend – also the victim.

“Heavy Balloon”, an atmospheric number that epitomizes the unchanging nature of Apple’s depression, comes at the end of the album. The mediator is the message: it is layered on thick textures – all guitar darts, synthetic hums and incredible beats. “People like us play with a heavy balloon. We keep trying to avoid the devil. But it falls out too quickly,” she sings, her lyrics as sharp as ever.

“Fetch The Bolt Cutters” cuts straight to the gut of Apple fans, old and new, and leaves behind lasting messages about her life and glorious career spanning two decades. This is a drunken hearing – and one of them.

