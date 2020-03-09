Fiona Apple show that her new album is finished

For fans of Fiona Apple a long time came, but finally songwriter revealed that her new album is finished.

The video posted to fan “Fiona Apple Rocks” March 8, Apple describes “M-Y-R-E-C-O-R-D-I-S-D-O-N-E” in American sign language before nod and smile. Watch it below.

Apple has long been teasing this album, which will be her first since “The Idler Wheel …” in 2012, although the recording itself has several parts.

In September last year, Apple has revealed that he hopes to release his new album in early 2020.

“I had to make a million years ago”, – she said. “I’m leaving and taking too much time to do things. I hope at the beginning of 2020. I think.”

She remained active in spite of the long time between albums. In December, she collaborated with Phoebe Bryzhers and the National Academy of Matt Berninger for the cover of Simon & Garfunkel. Income from the release went on, “Planned Parenthood.” Apple has also recorded a song for Halloween episode of Bob’s Burgers.

Apple even announced that he would not cooperate with the debut album Lil Nas X. The proposal to cooperate was extended Nas X after Apple called it selfingam his songs in 2012. “Every Single Night” on the song “Naserati” in 2018, which was It released a year before he became a family name of “Old Town Road”.