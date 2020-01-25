Fiona Shaw stars in season 2 of the BBC’s ‘Baptiste’

January 25 (UPI) – Kill Eva Actress Fiona Shaw has joined the ensemble for the second season of the BBC mystery drama. Baptiste,

Written by Harry and Jack Williams, the show is a spin-off of their two-season series, The missing, This shows Tchéky Karyo repeating his role as retired police investigator Julien Baptiste.

Shaw will play Emma Chambers, a British ambassador whose husband and sons disappear on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains.

“I am honored to support this extremely talented and dedicated team with the great lyrics by Harry and Jack Williams and led by Thomas Napper. I am so happy to be able to work with the best of the new generation!” Shaw said in a press release.

Filming Season 2 of Baptiste to start in Budapest next month.

“Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After a terrible personal tragedy, Julien pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for distraction – be it the bottom of a bottle or a new box – to consume him,” said a press release.

Season 1 of Baptiste aired on the BBC in February 2019.