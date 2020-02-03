Fiordland declared state of emergency: tourists trapped

Up to 400 people, including tourists, are trapped after the Milford Sound road was destroyed by rain.

A state of emergency has been declared for Fiordland and MetService has issued its very first red severe weather warning, reporting extremely wet weather conditions which could cause severe impact and disturbance.

Southland Mayor Gary Tong said he was unsure how many vehicles are trapped on the stretch of road between Milford and the waterfall at this point.

Authorities aim to fly over night and if there are people trapped – take them out. The road is expected to be closed until the end of the week.

Staff will assess the weather later this afternoon to see if they can evacuate those with health concerns.

MetService also urges residents of Westland south of Hokitika and Fiordland north of George Sound to act now to protect their animals and property, as more rain is expected to pour over the area.

The state forecaster issued his very first red severe weather warning, which was introduced last year to report the most extreme weather events where significant impact and disruption is expected.

Flood on Milford Road. Photo / NZTA

The warning comes as a state of emergency is declared in Fiordland and 350 mm of rain in the past 24 hours at Milford Sound has caused flooding and landslides and left the Milford road closed. It is unlikely to be reopened before the end of the week.

More than 300 to 450 mm of rain is forecast for parts of Fiordland and Westland by Tuesday afternoon, which will further disrupt the region.

MetService has warned that heavy rains will cause unsafe river conditions, floods and landslides and could result in the blocking of other roads and the isolation of communities.

There has been 350 mm of rain in the past 24 hours at Milford Sound, closing Milford Road. MetService expects further 300 to 450 mm of rain in parts of Fiordland and Westland by Tuesday afternoon, which will cause unsafe river conditions, floods and landslides. Some roads may become impassable and communities may become isolated.

Much of the rest of the South Island is also on alert for heavy rains, with most of the rains leaving our shores Tuesday afternoon or evening.

This is the first red warning that MetService has issued since the introduction of this new level of warning reserved for the most extreme weather events where a significant impact and disturbance is expected.

MetService meteorologist and meteorological communications officer Lisa Murray said: “This red warning is issued after consultation with the West Coast Regional Council and local civil defense after careful consideration of the impacts the region may see in this type of weather event. “

Milford Sound has already had significant precipitation with the weather gauge recording 350mm in 24 hours until 10am this morning (Monday), closing State Highway 94 (Milford Road).