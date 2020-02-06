Fiordland Great Walk, Routeburn trail closed for “the foreseeable future”, Milford trail until end of February after storm damage

The famous Routeburn Track will be closed for the “foreseeable future” and the Milford track until at least the end of February after this week’s devastating storm.

Over a meter of rain fell in parts of Fiordland in just over 60 hours – more than three times the monthly average – from Sunday to Tuesday, causing major floods and landslides, trapping hundreds of tourists and pedestrians.

Great Walks the Routeburn Track and Milford Track suffered significant damage during the storm, with dozens of visitors to be evacuated by helicopter.

Howden Hut after a landslide that passed through part of it on the Routeburn Trail. Photo / Grace Houpapa

On the Routeburn, a landslide crashed into Howden Hut, with a hiker – one of 31 seeking refuge inside – telling the Herald that he was fortunate that no one had been killed.

The Department of Conservation said today that following “significant damage”, the Routeburn trail would not reopen for the rest of the season – which ends on April 30 – and would remain closed for the “foreseeable future”.

The track would require “considerable repair work to be operational,” the DoC said in an update.

Kiwi hiker Grace Houpapa told the Herald how they had sought refuge at Howden Hut, just an hour and a half from the end of the hike, after a huge landslide about 30 m wide had cut the trail before them and that there was no way to get through.

The Milford trail, on a sunny day, is considered one of the most spectacular hikes in the world. Photo / provided

But during the night, while waiting for the helicopter rescue, another landslide crashed into the hut, knocking over a large tree that crushed part of the building, almost killing a man who had moved away from his bed a minute earlier.

The Milford runway will be closed to the public for at least three weeks while the DoC attempts to undertake critical repair work.

“We are aware of significant damage to the end of the Milford runway with some of our first assessments,” the update said.

Trampers were rescued from Howden Hut on the Routeburn track on Tuesday. Photo / Grace Houpapa

Both tracks are incredibly popular.

The Milford, which typically takes three nights to complete, is fully sold for the full season from October 29 to April 30, with cabins costing $ 70 per night for New Zealand citizens and $ 140 for international visitors.

The Routeburn, which is typically completed in two or three nights, is full during most vacations and peak summer periods, but is largely reserved for the season. Huts cost $ 65 a night for New Zealand citizens and $ 130 for international visitors.

Sutherland Falls on the Milford Trail in Fiordland National Park. Photo / File

Those who booked the Milford for the period up to February 29 will receive a full refund for bookings made through the Great Walks system.

People who reserved the Routeburn trail for the rest of the summer season would also receive a full refund.

These reimbursements would be processed “as soon as possible”.

The DoC said it understands the closings would be disappointing, but its priority was the safety of staff and visitors.

Lake Mackenzie on the Routeburn Track, one of New Zealand’s great walks. Photo / ultimate hikes

“We understand that this is disappointing for the people who have been reserved for walking at the moment.

“Unfortunately, the Milford and Routeburn track assessments have shown significant damage that will take time to repair.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of people. No access to either track will be possible while we are undertaking these repairs. ”

The Kepler Great Walk remained open and operational.

