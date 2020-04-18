FIR in opposition to ex-IAS officer K. Gopinathan, Prashant Bhushan for tweets on govt’s Covid reaction

Prashant Bhushan (L) and Kannan Gopinathan (R) | Twitter

Textual content Dimensions:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The Gujarat Police has submitted an FIR versus eminent attorney Prashant Bhushan and previous IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan for intending to outrage reli­gious emotions, triggering dread or alarm in the general public and legal conspiracy on the basis of a tweet.

In accordance to the FIR, a duplicate of which has been noticed by ThePrint, the FIR has been lodged less than Portion 295 A, 505 (1) B, 34, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for a tweet by Gopinath, which was retweeted by Bhushan.

“Dear PM @narendramodi, if you are not able to sack @amitshah because you are fearful of him, then which is ok. But then consider and alter him in some lighter ministry like I&B.

@PrakashJavdekar could do with some aid,” Gopinathan claimed in his tweet dated 30 March.

Btw @gujaratpolice, eventually received to know that this is the tweet for which I am booked less than 295A.

But when did criticising @narendramodi became insulting faith?

He may possibly be a Godman for you, but for us he is just another political chief

Or has he started out new faith now?🤦 pic.twitter.com/U5Nks0RhYD

— Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) April 18, 2020

The FIR against Bhushan came on the foundation of a tweet dated 28 March in which the attorney stated, “As crores starve & stroll hundreds of miles home owing to forced lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the folks!”

As crores starve & stroll hundreds of miles house due to compelled lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people today! https://t.co/eJqFkBmZu5

— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 28, 2020

Bhushan was reacting to a tweet by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in which he was noticed seeing Ramayan on Doordarshan at the time of the Covid pandemic.

Also examine: Modi govt asks ‘disillusioned’ IAS officer to rejoin amid Covid-19 disaster, he calls it petty

‘Could bring about concern and alarm amongst the public’

On the foundation of the tweets, a retired army officer complained to the law enforcement expressing that Gopinathan’s tweet could cause panic and alarm among the the community and disturb general public tranquility this kind of that people today would be inspired to act towards the Condition.

Referring to equally Gopinathan and Bhushan, the complainant mentioned that “the offenders and their accomplices, as a aspect of their conspiracies and prevalent intention have designed blatantly false assertions on Twitter with a very clear intention to disrupt the unified national challenged spearheaded by the Honorable Key Minister against the pandemic.”

For Bhushan, the complainant argued that by applying the phrase “opium” for Ramayana and Mahabharata, he experienced sought to malign the faith, and his “ulterior motives” required to be unearthed.

“The offender by bringing in the faith and employing these types of a derogatory and slanderous phrase for pious spiritual scripture is not only unacceptable and unwarranted but also illegal and seemingly pushed by some ulterior motives,” the complainant reported.

Each Bhushan and Gopinathan did not react to phone calls by ThePrint when contacted for a reaction.

Also go through: Modi govt proposes inquiry from IAS officer 2 months right after he give up around Write-up 370

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the most effective experiences & viewpoint on politics, governance and much more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Present Complete Posting

