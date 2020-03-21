FIR towards Kanika Kapoor wrongly says she tested good for COVID-19 at Lucknow airport

File image of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor | Instagram

Lucknow: The FIR lodged towards Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had attended get-togethers right after returning from London and analyzed favourable for coronavirus, has quite a few discrepancies, which place to carelessness of well being officers.

The FIR, a duplicate of which has been accessed by ThePrint, wrongly claims Kapoor arrived in Lucknow on 14 March.

The ‘Baby doll’ fame singer had arrived in the Uttar Pradesh funds on 11 March.

The FIR, lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station, also wrongly outlined that Kapoor analyzed favourable for COVID-19 at the Lucknow airport.

Airport authorities reported there is no direct flight involving Lucknow and London.

“As for every information and facts available with us, passenger (Kanika Kapoor) has travelled from London to Mumbai by Air India flight AI130 on 10 March. There is no direct flight from London to Lucknow. It is envisioned that as per GOI (government of India) orders, screening would have been performed in Mumbai. So no comment from Lucknow Airport on this,” claimed a assertion issued by Lucknow airport Friday.

Kapoor was booked for carelessness and disobedience to the buy issued by a general public servant on the grievance of Lucknow Chief Health-related Officer (CMO) Narendra Agarwal.

Speaking to ThePrint, Agarwal claimed there was some “confusion” with regards to the info he received. He said he has asked law enforcement to update the FIR with suitable inputs.

Deputy Commissioner (central), Lucknow, D.K. Singh, reported, “Whatever details the CMO has presented to us, we have taken it. We are not accountable for these types of contradictions.”

FIR has ‘baseless’ allegations

Just after returning from London, Kapoor experienced attended functions, and several officers and politicians attended them.

Amid the politicians who attended a single of the events had been BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan Dushyant Singh, who went to Parliament Thursday, and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Singh’s mother.

Immediately after Kapoor analyzed good, Singh and Raje have absent into self-isolation. On Saturday, equally of them examined destructive for COVID-19.

Even though Kapoor was criticised on social media for her “careless” behaviour, her close friends have lifted the concern of discrepancies in the FIR.

1 of her family pals, who attended a party with Kapoor on 14 March, instructed ThePrint, the singer experienced no signs or symptoms until eventually 14 March, but the FIR mentioned she tested good for COVID-19 at the airport.

“This is baseless. I have been in quarantine. We are below surveillance. We are ready for all the exams and supporting the authorities,” extra the friend, who did not want to be named.

The challenge of discrepancies in the FIR had been also elevated on social media.

कनिका पर एफआईआर या मजाक?

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट का जिक्र है। जबकि यहां यूके से कोई सीधी उड़ान नहीं है।

जांच सिर्फ अंतरराष्ट्रीय टर्मिनल पर हो रही है। फिर घरेलू टर्मिनल पर सिर्फ कनिका के लिए क्या अलग से जांच हुई थी? जांच में 24 घण्टे लगते हैं, 2 मिनट में कैसे मिल गयी रिपोर्ट?@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/aaSjBOgjw4

— Gyan Prakash Mishra (@Gyan_p_mishra) March 20, 2020

Subsequent the controversy about the FIR, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey issued a statement Saturday, stating the report by the CMO towards Kapoor “inadvertently” mentions her day of arrival as 14 March.

“It is in fact 11 March. The police, through investigation, will right this factual part,” according to the statement.

Kapoor attended 3-4 events in 3 times & visited Kanpur

According to the singer’s father Rajiv Kapoor, she had attended 3-4 functions concerning 13-15 March. Nearly 300 folks have attended these get-togethers.

ThePrint has learnt that on 13 and 14 March, two parties had been organised by the nephew of previous MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy and on 15 March, another get together was hosted by Congress chief Jitin Prasad’s father-in law Adesh Seth.

In a person of the three times, a Holi social gathering was hosted by UP’s Lokayukta, Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra.

Kapoor had attended all these events.

State officials also mentioned she travelled to a relative’s location in Kanpur on 13 March.

Jitin Prasada, who had attended the 15 March social gathering with the singer, advised ThePrint, he has quarantined himself at his ancestral property in Shahjahanpur. He had attended the bash with his relatives.

District Magistrate Lucknow Abhishek Prakash has requested for closure of Taj Mahal hotel in the point out capital right up until additional buy because the singer experienced attended a get together organised at the lodge.

