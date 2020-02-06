Fire alarms go off at West LA high-rise fire site

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Fire alarms went off Wednesday evening in the same building in West LA where flames ravaged several units last week, resulting in one death and 11 injuries.

Two fire trucks responded to the Barrington Plaza building in Block 11700 of West Wilshire Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. No flame was visible from the outside and the firefighters did not seem to be putting their equipment into service.

Many residents evacuated and gathered on the sidewalk outside the building, but after it became apparent that there were no more visible flames, most returned to their units.

“Another day, another fire in Barringtonplaza,” tweeted a resident, noting that it was a different building from the complex from the one that had caught fire last week.

During the January 29 fire, firefighters had to evacuate people through the seventh floor windows using ladders.

The burn marks are still visible outside the building.

Fire officials noted at the time that the building was not equipped with fire sprinklers, one of 55 Los Angeles skyscrapers that are not required to have them since they were built before 1974.

The same building was the site of another fire in October 2013. Several people continued and the matter was settled. A jury concluded that the building company was then negligent and responsible for injuries.

